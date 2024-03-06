Lifestyle

25yo with S$35K savings says, “I don’t feel like working. What should I do?”

ByBeatrice Del Rosario

March 6, 2024

SINGAPORE: A 25-year-old who has managed to save S$35k took to an online forum on Tuesday (March 5) to say “I don’t feel like working. What should I do?”

“Just got home from work, gearing up for my PT degree lesson. Feeling exhausted after three months in my first-ever full-time marketing role at an MNC. Completed 1.5 years as a contract staff previously in another company. Supposedly, my probation ends today, but no news likely extended.”

The writer then shared, “Though the role is fulfilling with new skills in social media management, e-commerce, price alignment, design, and event planning, I doubt my capability.

“Considering working until I’m let go or quitting. At 25 with 35k in savings, contemplating part-time jobs like barista til graduation.

Wondering if this would impact my future full-time career prospects post-graduation. What should I do? I graduate in late 2026.”

Many responded to the post, with some encouraging the young adult to keep going and showing up. Another encouraged the person by saying, “Go at your own pace.”

Still, a third talked about how doubting oneself is common. “Imposter syndrome (doubting your capabilities) is normal,” the comment read. “That you realize it is a good thing as you can use it to get better at the areas you may be lacking.

Should you continue working or not depends on what you eventually want to do. If your future career will utilize the skill sets you’re garnering now, that’s a good indicator to continue the role, if it doesn’t, it’s worth looking at alternative jobs.”

A fourth pointed out, “35k in savings practically means you live rent-free and might even have home-cooked dinners too. A long shot to say that you still get food money from your parents.”

This led them to question, “Why are you even working while studying? To waste time? People need money to survive and pay rent, you earn money for what?”

To this, however, the writer answered, “Yeah I live with my parents. (But) I don’t get food money from them. I do contribute to household expenses. I’m able to do that because I work part-time as well as a food delivery rider.

I want to feel a sense of sustenance, hence my reason for working. My goal was to save 100k by 27, which seems bleak right now given my mental and physical state.”

