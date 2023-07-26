35-year-old man earning $11K/month asks if he should change jobs and take pay cut because he’s “comfortable” where he is

SINGAPORE: A man in his mid-30s earning about $11,250 a month took to social media asking if he should change jobs because he was too comfortable in his current position.

He said that a new role would likely mean a pay cut because he did not have much experience. In an anonymous post to popular confessions page SGWhispers, the man wrote that he had worked in a small company for the past four years and was “paid decent ($135k pa)”. He explained that the working hours were great and there was no stress or pressure. The bosses were alright, he wrote, and there was no need to work on weekends.

“pretty much chill for all holidays (get to take leave for long leave etc). In an ideal world, this sounds like a perfect job. But tbh I really have no challenge at work, everyday is just BAU (business as usual) and mundane tasks”, he added. The man said that he would unlikely get a promotion or pay raise anytime soon but did not dread coming to work because tasks were easy to complete.

He asked netizens if he should move to a different company, even if it meant taking a pay cut for a new role or staying where he was.

