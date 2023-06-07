Woman cuts off her best friend after they went for the same interview, but only her BFF got the job

SINGAPORE: A woman practically ended the friendship after she and her best friend both went for the same job interview, but she did not get the job.

In an anonymous post to popular confessions page SGWhispers, her BFF (best friend forever) and the one who got the job shared that she was hurt and angry at her friend’s reaction. She wrote that the two of them were friends for over 10 years and her friend was the one who was smarter while she was the one who needed help in school.

“She’s also the one who tends to get more attention from boys while I’m an introvert. I guess that’s why we are friends as we are opposites but also similar in other ways. We can get along very well”, the woman wrote. She shared that about a year after they both started working, her friend told me about her dreams of landing a new job. For quite a while, they did a lot of preparation work for the interview.

“So she found out about a job opening for her dream job asked me to accompany her to attend the interview. I agreed since I also wasn’t really excited in my current working conditions. We signed up and got called back a few times. The thought of working in the same company with my bff really does sit well with me. We even talked about going shopping together to get some stuff needed for the job. I was pretty sure we stood a good chance as we were called back a few times. But things didn’t go as planned. The day when the results were announced, my friend didn’t get the job while I did. Needless to say, she was disappointed”, the woman wrote.

The bff who got the job sensed that her friend was not at all happy for her and even encouraged her to apply again. She wrote that she tried to avoid mentioning anything that might upset her friend such as posting about her new job on social media. “I felt our friendship changed. She start to not reply to my texts. She never asked about me. I’m always the one initiating contact. She start to postpone or cancel our meet ups. The final straw was when she cancelled on me 30 mins before our appointment and never followed up”, the woman wrote.

In the end, she chose not to confront her friend and decided to leave her alone. She said that while she felt bad for her BFF, she was also angry.

“Then I guess we were never truly friends from the beginning”, she said. /TISG

