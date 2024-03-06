Swiftie gives away ‘ang paos’ with “Taylor Swift money” at The Eras Tour concert

SINGAPORE: Exchanging friendship bracelets is a beloved tradition at The Eras Tour, but one Swiftie put an Asian twist on it by handing out “ang paos” to other Swifties instead.

First posted on When In Manila’s Instagram page, the video caught the attention of many fans, as Taylor Swift would describe it, ‘peculiar’.

In the video, the Swiftie sported a casual look, rocking an Eras Tour shirt and shorts, and seemed to be flying solo. She was also seen holding a bunch of red envelopes while organizing her stuff in her seat.

When another Swiftie settled in behind her, she briefly considered passing them out before ultimately changing her mind.

However, when two more Swifties approached her, she finally distributed the ang paos and engaged in a seemingly lively conversation.

Ang Paos contain ‘Taylor Swift money’

At the end of the video, it was revealed that instead of real money, the ang paos contained ‘Taylor Swift money.’

In the post’s comments section, a Filipina Swiftie named Ms Era Nunag confirmed this detail, writing, “I received one! There’s money in it but [it’s] Taylor HAHAHA.”

She also shared a video of the ang pao on her TikTok page on Tuesday (March 5) and captioned it: “I received ang pao from Chinese Swifties at #theerastour”

Instead of Chinese characters, Taylor Swift’s album names were printed on the front of the red packet, and a short message in Taylor’s handwriting was printed on the back, which read: “Thank you to my Chinese fans! Love, Taylor.”

Additionally, Ms Nunag disclosed what was inside: five Taylor Swift banknotes, each with a theme based on one of her albums, namely Midnights, Red, Evermore, Lover, and Reputation.

This fan-made money gained popularity when a fan handed Taylor a stack of bills while she was on stage.

However, after receiving the money, Taylor realized it was fake money with her face on it. She then jokingly remarked, “Oh, it’s me on there. That’s actually really great,” before tucking the money into her dress.

