“Tailor Swift” — Thrifty Swiftie swiftly spent 1 month sewing her Eras Tour outfit from 4 pairs of old jeans

ByYoko Nicole

March 3, 2024

SINGAPORE: Besides securing tickets and making friendship bracelets, Swifties worldwide have made it their mission to dress up glamorously for the Eras Tour concert. 

While many fans have chosen to buy their outfits online, one devoted Swiftie from Singapore took a different approach. She ingeniously transformed four pairs of her old jeans into a beautiful replica of the denim dress that Taylor Swift and Sabrina Carpenter once wore. 

Ms Kelly shared a photo of her dress with the caption: I’M HERE!!!! 😍🥳 #SingaporeTSTheErasTour Spent a whole month sewing my outfit from 4 pairs of old jeans ahhhhh I hope you guys recognise this dress?! 🥹🫶💕 @taylorswift13 @taylornation13 @SabrinaAnnLynn

She also attached two photos of the dress that served as her inspiration. The dress, which featured various shades of blue, is from EB Denim and costs $480.

Many other Swifites complimented Ms Kelly on her DIY project, saying it showed her resourcefulness, enthusiasm, and creativity.

One individual said, “So nice and beautiful Kelly, specially when you followed passion and did it yourself, commendable.”

Another added, “Wow, that’s dedication! Your dress looks amazing, hope Taylor notices! 🤩👗”

One individual also commented, “so smart!!! love that it’s both taylor and sab coded 🥹🥹🥹🥹”

Taylor Swift’s Denim Dress

Taylor Swift first wore the denim dress to the 2023 MTV VMAs after party, and it quickly became iconic as fans raved about how stunning the pop star looked in the blue corset-like dress.

Swift was out to celebrate after becoming the biggest award show winner, winning 9 of the 11 categories for which she was nominated.

She won Album of the Year for Midnights, Artist of the Year, Video of the Year, Song of the Year, and Show of the Summer. In addition, she also won Best Pop, Best Direction, Best Cinematography, and Best Visual Effects, all for “Anti-Hero.”

Swift also cemented her legacy in the history of VMAs as she became the first artist to win the Video of the Year for two consecutive years.

