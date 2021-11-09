Home News Featured News Elderly woman's phone, ID & ATM card stolen while feeding community cats

Elderly woman’s phone, ID & ATM card stolen while feeding community cats

Photo: FB screengrab/Cats Of MeilingSt

“I also need to urge all feeders and rescuers to have your phone close to you at all times in case this incident happens to you...” — Cats Of Meiling St, FB Page admin

By Hana O
Singapore — A woman’s phone, identification cards and ATM card were allegedly stolen while she was feeding the community cats along Mei Ling Street in Queenstown.

An appeal was made online through the Cats of MeilingSt Facebook page, urging all community cat feeders and rescuers to keep a closer watch over personal belongings after an incident on Wednesday (Nov 3).

“Mdm Lim’s phone was stolen last noon in broad daylight,” the page shared. “She was feeding the cat, and (her) handphone was in her bag at the trolley beside her.”

The page highlighted that the suspect walked past Mdm Lim and put his hand in her bag, and took the old phone, along with all her identification cards and ATM card.

“I also need to urge all feeders and rescuers to have your phone close to you at all times in case this incident happens to you. It’s unfortunate,” the page admin noted.

It was mentioned in the post that there are closed-circuit television cameras installed in the area of the alleged theft. “I hope you get apprehended ASAP. Nuisance like you shouldn’t be spared,” the page added, referring to the culprit.

A police report has also been made.

Mdm Lim has been featured on the page as someone who regularly takes care of the community cats, using her own money to feed the cats and take them to the vet.

She spends more than S$2,000 a month on cat food alone, the page highlighted in 2019. /TISG

