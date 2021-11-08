Home News In the Hood CCK resident annoyed at neighbour's nightly bath noises, calls police almost 100...

CCK resident annoyed at neighbour’s nightly bath noises, calls police almost 100 times

Photo: Taken from Google Maps

By Hana O
Singapore — A resident of Choa Chu Kang has complained to authorities, making nearly 100 police calls, regarding the running water noises heard from their upstairs neighbour.

A 52-year-old housewife, surnamed Tan, has been bothered by the noise produced by their neighbour in the last two decades, resulting in a lack of sleep for her and her husband.

“My husband works as a warehouse assistant, and he has to go out at 5 am every day. If he doesn’t sleep well at night, it will affect his work,” said Mdm Tan to Chinese newspaper Shin Min Daily News.

Despite making nearly 100 police reports and complaining to the authorities, the issue remains.

She shared that their neighbour would leave the water running in the early morning hours, some days, for more than an hour at a time.

Mdm Tan noted that the sound of the water gushing was loud from their home.

It was reported that the issue would get addressed temporarily after each police report, but eventually returned.

“Sometimes, the other party did not make noise for several months, and I also took the initiative to notify the authorities,” said Mdm Tan, hoping that reports would prompt their neighbour not to take early morning showers.

In addition to the gushing water problem, Mdm Tan claimed that the neighbour would drag chairs and slam doors at night.

She would also hear the sound of a ball being kicked or rope skipping.

“After complaining to the authorities, I followed the instructions and changed bedrooms and closed the toilet door, but the problem was still not resolved,” said Mdm Tan.

The neighbour in question declined to comment on the matter, reported Shin Min Daily News.

According to the report, other neighbours in the vicinity were not bothered by the noise or did not hear it frequently.

The Housing & Development Board (HDB) urges residents to negotiate issues with their neighbours face-to-face.

“Most neighbour disputes can be resolved effectively and amicably with a little thoughtfulness and patience. Communicate with your neighbours politely, listen to them and be willing to compromise to maintain a harmonious living environment,” said HDB on its website.

Residents can also contact their grassroots leaders for mediation.

“During mediation, a trained neutral third party will facilitate a conversation between you and your neighbour to reach a mutually acceptable agreement. The mediator will not provide the solutions or make a decision for the parties. The mediator controls the process so that parties can discuss the issues and arrive at their own solutions in a calm and objective manner.” /TISG

Read related: Police receive 80 calls a year by Hougang man complaining about noise from upstairs neighbour

Police receive 80 calls a year by Hougang man complaining about noise from upstairs neighbour

