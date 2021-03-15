Elderly lady spotted selling tissue packets to car drivers and passersby at Yishun junction

- Advertisement -

Singapore – An elderly lady was spotted offering tissue packets for sale to stopped vehicles and passers-by at a Yishun junction.

“This old lady without wearing mask, is seen almost daily at the junction of Yishun St 21 and Yishun Ring Road,” wrote a member of the public, Joseph Jee, to Complaint Singapore’s Facebook page on Sunday (Mar 14).

The elderly lady would knock on vehicle windows, asking drivers to buy a tissue packet while the traffic lights were red, said Mr Jee. She would also offer her item for sale to passers-by.

“This can be dangerous as she sometimes stands in the middle of the traffic junction. Can someone help?” asked Mr Jee.

In response to the post, members from the online community tagged parliamentarian Louis Ng Kok Kwang (Nee Soon GRC) and Minister for Law and Home Affairs K Shanmugam to assist the elderly lady.

While netizens suggested that Yishun residents pool together to purchase all her tissue packets to enable her to go home earlier, others noted this would only be a “bandage solution” . “The best option is for a Member of Parliament to step in and help her,” said Facebook user Tomoshilukitekari Merikatakita.

Reporters for Chinese newspaper Lianhe Wanbao visited the area to inquire about the elderly woman.

Residents were aware of the 68-year-old, saying she had already been selling tissue packets at the traffic junction almost every day for roughly a year.

“She would knock on the car windows of a couple of cars, ask if they wanted to buy some tissue packets from her. She sells them at S$2 for three packets. Once the traffic light turns green again, she walks back to the pavement to wait,” said a resident.

Wanbao reported that the elderly woman sold tissue packets to reduce her family’s financial burden and for charity.

She began selling tissue packets at a nearby coffeeshop but changed locations after “bad business” at the coffeeshop.

“I can make around S$300 selling tissue packets every month. I can save part of it and give a portion to charity,” said the woman.

She stressed “looking out for her own safety” whenever she was at the traffic junction and would only approach one or two cars at a time before returning to her spot on the pavement.

Regarding her missing face mask, the woman confirmed carrying one with her but would often remove it as she gets breathless quickly./TISG

