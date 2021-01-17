Home News Featured News Tissue paper seller uses knife to threaten retiree outside betting shop

Tissue paper seller uses knife to threaten retiree outside betting shop

With dyed blonde hair, the man is known to curse those who pass by without buying the items he sells

Photo: Lianhe Zaobao

Singapore — A tissue paper seller who has a history of behaving aggressively towards  members of the public was arrested on Wednesday (Jan 13) after he used a knife to threaten an elderly man.

The 50-year-old, who hawks packets of tissue paper near Peace Centre in Selegie Road, is a distinctive figure in the area. With dyed blonde hair, the man is known to curse those who pass by without buying the items he sells and has tried to provoke members of the public into a fight if he feels slighted.

On Wednesday, he clashed with an elderly man outside a Singapore Pools outlet in the Chinatown area. According to zaobao.com, a 73-year-old retiree was waiting at around 10.30 am for the betting shop to open when the tissue paper seller suddenly approached him and asked him at what time the shop will open.

The retiree told the Chinese publication: “I don’t know what time the betting shop will open, so I told him to go away after saying I don’t know.”

The tissue paper seller was unhappy at the way the retiree had answered him. He suddenly whipped out a pocket knife and pointed it at the man as though he wanted to stab him. The victim reported that the man said, “Why tell me to go away?”, before he began swearing.

The retiree became alarmed and warned the man that he will call the police. The tissue paper seller put away his knife and left. However, he returned to the area about four hours later, at around 2pm. The retiree saw him wandering outside the betting shop and called the police out of concern for the safety of the public.

About 10 police officers arrived at the scene after the call. The police took a statement from the retiree and questioned the tissue paper seller. He was then arrested.

The Chinese daily reported that the man was arrested over a drug-related offence.

Police investigations are ongoing. /TISG

