SINGAPORE: An elderly man, believed to be a hawker, has been lauded online for his composure during a fire that broke out at a noodle stall in the Amoy Street Cooked Food Centre on Sunday morning (Jan 19).

A video of the fire on the second floor of the popular hawker centre circulated widely on social media. The footage shows flames blazing inside the stall while alarms blare in the background. Amid the commotion, the grey-haired man, dressed in white, can be seen calmly transferring items—reportedly bowls and plates—from the stall to a nearby table. No one else is visible in the immediate vicinity.

The Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) has since confirmed receiving a call for assistance at approximately 4:55 am. Firefighters deployed a water cannon to extinguish the blaze. Six people had self-evacuated before the SCDF’s arrival, and fortunately, no injuries were reported. The SCDF is currently investigating the cause of the fire.

Netizens admired the elderly man’s composed response to the incident. Comments highlighted his bravery and dedication to salvaging the stall’s belongings despite the risk. However, some users debated the appropriateness of his actions, emphasizing the importance of prioritizing personal safety during emergencies.

Some felt that more losses might have been avoided if the person filming the video had stepped in to help. Others pointed out that intervening in such situations could endanger bystanders. They urged the public to prioritize safe evacuation and leave firefighting efforts to professionals.