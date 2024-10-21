SINGAPORE: A video of a small child standing outside the window of a third-floor unit of an HDB block on Canberra Road went viral yesterday, with viewers holding their breath to see if the boy would remain safe.

Fortunately, a Good Samaritan climbed out of another unit, made his way very carefully along the ledge of the building and helped the little boy back into the unit through an open window.

The rescuer had to walk along the side of the block’s ledge with his hands on the wall, rounding the corner to get to the toddler.

There were also a few heart-stopping moments in the clip, shared on Facebook on Sunday (Oct 20), including when the man had to inch past the child to reach the window and when he took the boy in his arms to get him back to the unit.

The man risked his life for the child even when one false step could have ended in tragedy.

At one point, it seemed he wanted to return with the child via the dangerous way he came, but later, he entered the nearest unit’s window after being urged by onlookers to do so.

Reports say the incident occurred at 350C Canberra Road, and several onlookers held a blanket below in case of a fall.

The woman who uploaded the video appealed to parents and guardians to “be more responsible and careful”, particularly for small children living at home.

“Either put a window grill or shut your window! You are lucky this boy didn’t jump or miss his footing,” wrote Facebook user Nela M Hock in the caption of her video.

She also wrote some neighbours even knocked on the door a few times, but no one responded.

“But when this hero climbed up to save the child, an adult was inside the room! Lucky 3rd floor, the heroes can climb up. Can you imagine if it’s on a higher floor?” she added.

Mothership reported the police received a call for assistance at the block shortly before noon on Oct 20, and a 25-year-old woman is assisting with investigations.

Netizens praised the brave “hero” who had rescued the boy, calling his actions “selfless” and “amazing.”

They were less kind to the child’s parents, blaming them for neglecting to install grilles on their windows and for neglecting to ensure his safety. /TISG

Read also: Woman rescued after being spotted walking along the outside ledge of Jalan Basar building