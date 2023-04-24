Driver arrested for drunk driving after colliding into another car near Jurong Point

Home News Driver arrested for drunk driving after colliding into another car near Jurong...

Photo: WhatsApp video screenshot
By Jewel Stolarchuk

Photos and videos taken by eyewitnesses that are circulating online show at least two ambulances in the area.

SINGAPORE: A 59-year-old driver was arrested for drunk driving in Jurong West on Friday night (21 Apr) after a collision sent the driver of another car and his passenger to the hospital.

The police said the collision occurred around 11.15 pm near the Jurong Point Mall, Jurong West Central Road 1, in the direction of Boon Lay Road.

The 52-year-old male driver of one of the cars and his 60-year-old male passenger were sent to the hospital in a conscious state, while the 59-year-old male driver of the other car was arrested on suspicion of drunk driving and later sent to the hospital.

The Singapore Civil Defense Force has since revealed that the injured were taken to Ng Teng Fong General Hospital. Photos and videos taken by eyewitnesses that are circulating online show at least two ambulances in the area.

Police investigations are ongoing.

 

