Celebrity

Dominic Fike and Jennie from BLACKPINK tease their ‘Love Hangover’ collaboration

ByLydia Koh

January 30, 2025

KOREA: BLACKPINK’s Jennie recently shared a teaser on her Instagram, as reported by Allkpop.

Photo: Instagram/Jennie

The picture shows singer-songwriter Dominic Fike putting a pair of sunglasses in front of Jennie and embracing her from behind as they playfully interact. Their interaction exudes a carefree and cheerful energy, hinting at a close connection. Jennie captioned the post, “Call me back @dominicfike.”

This teaser is for Jennie’s upcoming track, Love Hangover, which is scheduled for release on Jan 31. Ruby, her studio album, will be released on March 7, 2025.

In other news, on January 30 (local time), BLACKPINK’s Jennie made her second appearance at the 2025 Paris Haute Couture Week, this time attending the Jean Paul Gaultier show.

Sophisticated charm

The K-pop star captivated audiences in a stunning, long nude-tone dress that highlighted her slender figure. She completed the elegant look with long, chic nails and a “princess” hairstyle, delighting fans with her sophisticated charm.

Jennie was also spotted posing with designers Jean Paul Gaultier and Ludovic de Saint Sernin, further cementing her status as a global fashion icon.

See also  It's Confirmed! Blackpink Jisoo And K-Actor Ahn Bo-Hyun Are Officially Dating

Check out her Jean Paul Gaultier look on Instagram! Meanwhile, her new Love Hangover, featuring Dominic Fike, from her debut full album, Ruby, drops on Jan 31 at midnight EST.

Commercial success

Jennie Kim is a South Korean singer, rapper, and actress. She became famous as a member of the South Korean girl group BLACKPINK.

Born and raised in South Korea and New Zealand, Jennie successfully auditioned for YG Entertainment in 2010, eventually debuting as a member of BLACKPINK in August 2016. In November 2018, she released her debut single, “Solo”, which was a commercial success.   
Jennie made her acting debut under the stage name, Jennie Ruby Jane, in the 2023 HBO television series, The Idol.

ByLydia Koh

Related Post

Celebrity

BLACKPINK’s Jisoo joins Warner Records, an American label

January 29, 2025 Lydia Koh
Celebrity

BTS’ Jin stuns with flawless gymnastics move under Olympic champ’s guidance

January 29, 2025 Lydia Koh
Celebrity

BLACKPINK members enthusiastically support Jennie’s new single ‘ZEN’

January 27, 2025 Lydia Koh

You missed

International

Trump administration officials considering tighter curbs on Nvidia chips sold to China: Bloomberg

January 31, 2025 Mary Alavanza
Singapore News

Woman says store she paid $278 to make jewellery from her late father’s ashes went MIA

January 31, 2025 Anna Maria Romero
Relationships

S’porean asks if she overreacted when she asked her husband to change his all-black outfit before a big family CNY gathering

January 30, 2025 Anna Maria Romero
Celebrity

Dominic Fike and Jennie from BLACKPINK tease their ‘Love Hangover’ collaboration

January 30, 2025 Lydia Koh

© Copyright 2023 The Independent Singapore. All Rights Reserved.