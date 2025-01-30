KOREA: BLACKPINK’s Jennie recently shared a teaser on her Instagram, as reported by Allkpop.

The picture shows singer-songwriter Dominic Fike putting a pair of sunglasses in front of Jennie and embracing her from behind as they playfully interact. Their interaction exudes a carefree and cheerful energy, hinting at a close connection. Jennie captioned the post, “Call me back @dominicfike.”

This teaser is for Jennie’s upcoming track, Love Hangover, which is scheduled for release on Jan 31. Ruby, her studio album, will be released on March 7, 2025.

In other news, on January 30 (local time), BLACKPINK’s Jennie made her second appearance at the 2025 Paris Haute Couture Week, this time attending the Jean Paul Gaultier show.

Sophisticated charm

The K-pop star captivated audiences in a stunning, long nude-tone dress that highlighted her slender figure. She completed the elegant look with long, chic nails and a “princess” hairstyle, delighting fans with her sophisticated charm.

Jennie was also spotted posing with designers Jean Paul Gaultier and Ludovic de Saint Sernin, further cementing her status as a global fashion icon.

Check out her Jean Paul Gaultier look on Instagram! Meanwhile, her new Love Hangover, featuring Dominic Fike, from her debut full album, Ruby, drops on Jan 31 at midnight EST.

Commercial success

Jennie Kim is a South Korean singer, rapper, and actress. She became famous as a member of the South Korean girl group BLACKPINK.

Born and raised in South Korea and New Zealand, Jennie successfully auditioned for YG Entertainment in 2010, eventually debuting as a member of BLACKPINK in August 2016. In November 2018, she released her debut single, “Solo”, which was a commercial success.

Jennie made her acting debut under the stage name, Jennie Ruby Jane, in the 2023 HBO television series, The Idol.