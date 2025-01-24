Novak Djokovic shared that his bond with new coach Andy Murray grew stronger after his progression into the Australian Open semi-finals.

The 37-year-old athlete won over World No. 3 Alcaraz in a thrilling quarter-final, fighting back from a set down to win 4-6, 6-4, 6-3, 6-4. Afterwards, he celebrated his hard-fought victory with Murray on Rod Laver Arena and it was such an emotional moment.

Djokovic and Murray partnership

For the first time at a tennis major tournament, the former British No. 1 Andy Murray and his long-time Grand Slam rival, Novak Djokovic, are partnering up. Djokovic has nothing but praise for his new coach, especially after securing a spot in the Melbourne semi-finals.

Djokovic admitted: “This was a huge win for all of us, including Andy and myself, for the relationship… That’s why I went to him (to celebrate), because I just felt very grateful that he’s there.”

“I feel more and more connected with Andy every day. We face challenges… people don’t see that obviously; we try to make the most out of every day and grow together.”

“He’s been as committed to my career and this tournament as he can be. So it was kind of a gesture of appreciation, respect for him, and the fact that he’s out there – and he doesn’t need to be… He’s giving all his support to me, to the whole team, and trying to make it work,” he added.

Now, a potential worry for Djokovic moving forward is his left leg injury, which needed attention during his match with Alcaraz.

Djokovic admitted: “I’m concerned, to be honest, physically. But if I manage somehow to be physically good enough, I think mentally, emotionally I’m as motivated as I can be.”

Source: Sky Sports