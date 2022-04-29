DJ SODA gets kicked off flight for wearing “F**KIN’ F**K YOU” worded sweatpants, but netizens are less than sympathetic towards the South Korean Deejay

- Advertisement -

Amid her current US tour, South Korean DJ Hwang So-hee, who is popularly known as DJ Soda, said in Instagram and Twitter posts that she was kicked off an American Airlines flight because of her pants.

She was only allowed to board again after she turned her pants inside out but claims that she was made to change in front of the flight crew, although she said she offered to change in the bathroom.

By the time the flight from New York to Los Angeles left last Monday (Apr 25), the plane had been delayed by an hour, which mortified Ms Hwang.

The pants in question had been given to her by US clothing and accessories company Ripndip and had the words “F**K”, “F**K YOU”, and “F**KIN’ F**K YOU” all over them.

“I have never had an issue with wearing this pair of pants before in my many months of touring in North America, and they did not have any problem with me wearing it at the time of check-in nor when I sat down at my seat,” the DJ tweeted.

She had already been aboard the plane when a staffer came and escorted her off, telling her that her sweatpants were “inappropriate” and “offensive” and that she needed to take the next flight.

As she had an important meeting in LA, she pleaded to be allowed to fly and offered to get changed.

“What happened next was horrendous,” she added.

She added in another tweet that she would boycott American Airlines.

However, some netizens were less than sympathetic.

But others pointed out that the issue was that she was made to change in front of the crew when she could have done so in a bathroom.

Ms Hwang did get a response from the airlines, however.

