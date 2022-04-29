Entertainment Celebrity DJ SODA gets kicked off flight for wearing "F**KIN' F**K YOU" worded...

DJ SODA gets kicked off flight for wearing “F**KIN’ F**K YOU” worded sweatpants, but netizens are less than sympathetic towards the South Korean Deejay

Photo: Twitter screengrab/djsoda

The pants had the words "F**K", "F**K YOU", and “F**KIN' F**K YOU” all over them. A staffer came and escorted her off, telling her that her sweatpants were “inappropriate” and “offensive.” Passengers were also reminded of this on the American Airlines passenger rules.

By Anna Maria Romero
- Advertisement -

Amid her current US tour, South Korean DJ Hwang So-hee, who is popularly known as DJ Soda, said in Instagram and Twitter posts that she was kicked off an American Airlines flight because of her pants.

She was only allowed to board again after she turned her pants inside out but claims that she was made to change in front of the flight crew, although she said she offered to change in the bathroom.

By the time the flight from New York to Los Angeles left last Monday (Apr 25), the plane had been delayed by an hour, which mortified Ms Hwang.

The pants in question had been given to her by US clothing and accessories company Ripndip and had the words “F**K”, “F**K YOU”, and “F**KIN’ F**K YOU” all over them.

“I have never had an issue with wearing this pair of pants before in my many months of touring in North America, and they did not have any problem with me wearing it at the time of check-in nor when I sat down at my seat,” the DJ tweeted.

She had already been aboard the plane when a staffer came and escorted her off, telling her that her sweatpants were “inappropriate” and “offensive” and that she needed to take the next flight.

As she had an important meeting in LA, she pleaded to be allowed to fly and offered to get changed.

“What happened next was horrendous,” she added.

She added in another tweet that she would boycott American Airlines.

However, some netizens were less than sympathetic.

But others pointed out that the issue was that she was made to change in front of the crew when she could have done so in a bathroom.

Ms Hwang did get a response from the airlines, however.

/TISG

BTS may be first K-pop stars to legally skip military service, but not everyone approves

Follow us on Social Media

Send in your scoops to news@theindependent.sg 

- Advertisement -

Read More

Celebrity

DJ SODA gets kicked off flight for wearing “F**KIN’ F**K YOU” worded sweatpants, but netizens are less than sympathetic towards the South Korean Deejay

Amid her current US tour, South Korean DJ Hwang So-hee, who is popularly known as DJ Soda, said in Instagram and Twitter posts that she was kicked off an American Airlines flight because of her pants. She was only allowed...
Read more
Home News

Stories you might’ve missed, Apr 29

Maid being packed off to Philippines by her current employer who allowed her to look for new employer the day before, asks what can...
Read more
Relationships

Boyfriend asks if his jealousy is normal when his girlfriend prefers to study all day with another guy but not with him

A boyfriend whose girlfriend seems to want to spend more time with another guy wonders if he is being unnecessarily jealous. In an anonymous post...
Read more
Home News

‘Crazy lady starts videoing me for no reason… doing the same to other people’ at MRT

A woman posted a video on social media alleging that another woman began to follow her around, taking a video of her, as she...
Read more
Featured News

S’pore Café @ Orchard Central savage comebacks/responses to customer negative feedback & 1-star reviews

Grain Alley, a café at Orchard Central, appears to have missed the memo on business ethics and has gone viral for its comebacks to...
Read more
Celebrity

DJ SODA gets kicked off flight for wearing “F**KIN’ F**K YOU” worded sweatpants, but netizens are less than sympathetic towards the South Korean Deejay

Amid her current US tour, South Korean DJ Hwang So-hee, who is popularly known as DJ Soda, said in...
Read more
Home News

Stories you might’ve missed, Apr 29

Maid being packed off to Philippines by her current employer who allowed her to look for new employer the...
Read more
Relationships

Boyfriend asks if his jealousy is normal when his girlfriend prefers to study all day with another guy but not with him

A boyfriend whose girlfriend seems to want to spend more time with another guy wonders if he is being...
Read more
Home News

‘Crazy lady starts videoing me for no reason… doing the same to other people’ at MRT

A woman posted a video on social media alleging that another woman began to follow her around, taking a...
Read more
Follow us on Social Media

Send in your scoops to news@theindependent.sg 

© The Independent News & Media Pte Ltd, Singapore