International Business & Economy Could Elon Musk help end world hunger instead of buying Twitter for...

Could Elon Musk help end world hunger instead of buying Twitter for US$44 billion? — Marvel star Simu Liu’s tweets, “Was there nothing better to do with 44 billion dollars?”

Photos: Twitter screengrab/ Simu Liu, Wikipedia screengrab/ Elon Musk

Liu’s tweet is widely understood to be in the context of a tweet from Musk about solving world hunger in October last year.

By Anna Maria Romero
- Advertisement -

Less than two weeks after Elon Musk placed a bid to buy Twitter for US$44 billion (S$61 billion), the board of the social microblogging site agreed, and it was reported on Tuesday that Musk would take over as Twitter’s owner.

Many reacted online to the news, including Simu Liu, the Canadian star of Marvel’s Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Ring.

He tweeted: “Was there nothing better to do with 44 billion dollars?”

Incidentally, US$44 billion is just a shade under the annual GDP of Lithuania, which according to Worldometers, is US$ 47.5 billion.

Liu’s tweet is widely understood to be in the context of a tweet from Musk about solving world hunger in October last year.

A CNN report from that month claimed that the head of the World Food Programme, David Beasley, said that “2 per cent of Elon Musk’s wealth could solve world hunger.”

Musk tweeted that if the UN World Food Programme “can describe on this Twitter thread exactly how $6bn (£4.7bn) will solve world hunger, I will sell Tesla stock right now and do it.”

The head of the World Food Programme, David Beasley, tweeted back then, saying that US$6 billion would not solve world hunger, but “WILL prevent geopolitical instability, mass migration and save 42 million people on the brink of starvation”.

In a follow-up tweet, he wrote, “With your help we can bring hope, build stability and change the future… I can be on the next flight to you. Throw me out if you don’t like what you hear!”

But back to Simu Liu. A number of Twitter users also remembered what Musk had said about ending world hunger as well.

Others, however, hit back at the actor, saying that how the multibillionaire, whose net worth is currently estimated to be US$264.6 billion (SGD365 billion), spends his money is his business.

Musk was a co-founder of a company that eventually became PayPal. SpaceX is likely one of the most high profile ventures he founded. Musk is best known as CEO of Tesla, which he joined in 2004.

Another Twitter user even wrote that what Musk is doing is a good thing, as he claims he is trying to protect free speech by buying Twitter.

Some even turned the argument around, asking the Marvel actor what he’s doing with his own wealth. Simu Liu is estimated to be worth US$19 million, or just a shade over S$26 million. 

/TISG

Elon Musk offers college student US$5,000 to take down Twitter account tracking his private jet, but teen has other ideas

Follow us on Social Media

Send in your scoops to news@theindependent.sg 

- Advertisement -

Read More

Business & Economy

Could Elon Musk help end world hunger instead of buying Twitter for US$44 billion? — Marvel star Simu Liu’s tweets, “Was there nothing better...

Less than two weeks after Elon Musk placed a bid to buy Twitter for US$44 billion (S$61 billion), the board of the social microblogging site agreed, and it was reported on Tuesday that Musk would take over as Twitter’s...
Read more
Asia

Animal Cruelty: Old man in JB rapes cat to death at children’s playground, and two men in NT detonated firecrackers in cat’s anus

A 63-year-old man in Malaysia raped a cat in a playground in Johor Bahru, and the cat died as a result. It was at around...
Read more
Home News

Woman says stall hawker at North Bridge Road hurls vulgar Hokkien expletives to people who sit at tables he ‘choped’ for himself

A woman posted a video on the Singapore Incidents Facebook page on Tuesday (Apr 26) of a shouting match at a food centre after...
Read more
Home News

VIDEO: Netizens poke fun at mysterious snake-man stuck in Pasir Ris HDB ceiling vent

A video of a man dangling from what seems to be a ceiling vent while police hovered beneath him has gone viral, getting over...
Read more
Opinion

‘SPH is where it is today because it failed as a business’ — Tang Li

Around a month ago, the former interim CEO of SPH Media Trust, Mr Patrick Daniel delivered a lecture on Stewardship Of The Singapore Media:...
Read more
Business & Economy

Could Elon Musk help end world hunger instead of buying Twitter for US$44 billion? — Marvel star Simu Liu’s tweets, “Was there nothing better...

Less than two weeks after Elon Musk placed a bid to buy Twitter for US$44 billion (S$61 billion), the...
Read more
Asia

Animal Cruelty: Old man in JB rapes cat to death at children’s playground, and two men in NT detonated firecrackers in cat’s anus

A 63-year-old man in Malaysia raped a cat in a playground in Johor Bahru, and the cat died as...
Read more
Home News

Woman says stall hawker at North Bridge Road hurls vulgar Hokkien expletives to people who sit at tables he ‘choped’ for himself

A woman posted a video on the Singapore Incidents Facebook page on Tuesday (Apr 26) of a shouting match...
Read more
Home News

VIDEO: Netizens poke fun at mysterious snake-man stuck in Pasir Ris HDB ceiling vent

A video of a man dangling from what seems to be a ceiling vent while police hovered beneath him...
Read more
Follow us on Social Media

Send in your scoops to news@theindependent.sg 

© The Independent News & Media Pte Ltd, Singapore