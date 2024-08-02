SINGAPORE: A Singaporean man took to Reddit to express how disheartened he felt after his girlfriend of four years admitted she would ‘consider’ dating a wealthier man if the opportunity arose.

In his post, he mentioned that they had already made plans for their future, including marriage and having kids. However, recently, he noticed she kept talking about the extravagant gifts her rich friends receive from their partners.

Feeling uneasy about this pattern, he asked her if she expected him to earn more and whether she’d consider dating someone richer.

“She thought about it for a second and then said ‘she would have to consider it,’” he said. “I was a bit taken back by the honesty. At first I thought she was joking but she was being serious,” he confirmed.

When he pressed for more details, she told him she was just being realistic and that everyone might consider such things if they had the opportunity. However, she assured him she wouldn’t act on those thoughts as she loved him.

“I don’t know how to feel about this response? On one hand it’s refreshingly honest but on the other it makes me feel like I am just an option for her rather than a life partner. I am by no means poor but not a millionaire…she comes from a reasonably wealthy background,” he lamented.

“Save yourself years of pain. Find someone who knows that love is not material.”

In the comments section, many netizens were quite disappointed with the man’s girlfriend, questioning why she isn’t entirely certain about their relationship despite having been together for four years.

They found it troubling that after such a significant amount of time, she still seemed unsure and was openly considering the possibility of dating someone wealthier.

They urged him to look beyond his feelings for her and recognize that she might just be “settling” until a richer guy comes along. Several netizens also suggested it might be time for him to rethink the relationship.

One netizen warned that if he stayed in the relationship, there was a chance his girlfriend might start feeling resentful over time. He added:

“Ask yourself, would she stay if you lost your job? If you hypothetically lost your earnings/savings from a cyber hack, scam or bankrupt investment? Are you sure you know the answer?

Don’t stay with her. Don’t marry or have kids with her. Don’t let her make you work hard only for her to divorce you one day and take half of what you earn. Save yourself years of pain. Find someone who knows that love is not material.”

Another netizen commented, “She basically said you’re a placeholder till something better comes along. So cold and messed up. She’s not loyal. Money is not the be all and end all, relationships are for love not what you can get out of it.”

Others told the man that his girlfriend’s view wasn’t really “realistic.” They pointed out that while some people might prioritize wealth, many value love and connection over money.

A few women who chimed into the discussion agreed and said that they do not expect their partners to provide for them.

One of them said, “As a girl when I was with my ex who didn’t have a lot of money I would def not have considered leaving him for someone with more money that’s just crazy bc a relationship is so much more than that.”

Another commented, “She is telling you who she is. She isn’t your ride or die, richer or poorer.”

Still, some netizens felt that breaking up over one conversation might be an overreaction. They suggested that instead of rushing into a decision, he should have a serious talk with his girlfriend.

They advised him to let her know how her comments made him feel and to have a deeper discussion about their relationship. By doing this, he might get a better sense of where she’s coming from and figure out if they can work through this together.

