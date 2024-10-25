Asia

Devoted Malaysian wife cares for bedridden husband for 6 years—only to be abandoned as he remarries just one week after divorce

October 25, 2024

MALAYSIA: In a heart-wrenching tale of love and betrayal, a Malaysian man has sparked outrage after divorcing his devoted wife, who stood by him for six gruelling years following a life-altering car accident.

After his recovery, he swiftly remarried another woman, leaving netizens aghast at what many are calling his “ungrateful and heartless” behaviour.

Unparalleled love and devotion

The South China Morning Post reported that Nurul Syazwani married the man in 2016, but their relationship took a dramatic turn two years later when he was involved in a severe car accident that left him incapacitated.

For six long years, Syazwani took on the role of his primary caregiver, dedicating her life to his recovery. Her daily routine included feeding him through a nasogastric tube, changing his diapers, and helping him bathe, proof of her unwavering commitment.

In 2019, she began sharing her journey on social media, attracting over 32,000 followers on Facebook. Syazwani’s posts detailed the challenges she faced, expressing her fears and determination: “I was terrified whenever he coughed. I performed rehabilitation for him every day, with my family helping me.”

The couple shares a son, and despite the challenges, Syazwani remained steadfast in her care.

Refined attitude despite betrayal

However, everything changed when she recently posted a wedding photo featuring her ex-husband with his new bride, Aifa Aizam.

In a surprising show of grace, Syazwani congratulated him publicly, stating, “Congratulations to my ‘husband’. I hope you are happy with the one you chose. Aifa, please take good care of him like I did. I am done with him; now it is your turn to take over.”

The post quickly went viral, igniting a firestorm of criticism that forced her to delete it shortly after.

In a follow-up post, Syazwani clarified that they had officially divorced on October 6 and announced their plans to co-parent their child. She urged people to refrain from passing judgment, asserting, “Everything happens for a reason.”

Reports indicate that her ex-husband married his new partner just a week after their divorce, a timeline that has left many questioning his motives.

While Syazwani expressed forgiveness, the online community has not held back in its condemnation. One user remarked, “I can’t believe he fulfilled his duties as a husband. How can someone be so ungrateful?”

Amidst the backlash against her ex, many rallied to support Syazwani, praising her strength and dignity. “A good woman like you does not deserve a man like him. You will find someone who truly appreciates you,” one commenter stated, while another encouraged her to focus on the future: “You faced challenges when he was ill, yet you persevered. Believe that a brighter future awaits you; do not look back.”

This shocking story of devotion and betrayal raises critical questions about gratitude, love, and the complexities of human relationships, leaving many to wonder how someone could turn their back on such unwavering support.

