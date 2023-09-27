Dallas Wings Advances To Semi-finals With Historic Win » Sportsry

On September 19, the Dallas Wings made WNBA history as they advanced to the semi-finals with seven players on the team scoring double digits.

The Dallas Wings have updated their bio on their X account to read “SEMIFINALS BOUND #LockedIn.”.

Two words that ought to be bold as the Dallas Wings deserve to be proud of this achievement. For the first time since 2009, the Wings advanced to the semifinals by defeating the Atlanta Dream 101-74 in Arlington. This also marks the first playoff series win for the Wings since they moved to Dallas-Fort Worth and changed their name to the Wings in 2015.

To top it all off, the team set a WNBA record by having seven players score double-digit points in a single game, a feat that had never before been accomplished by a team.

Arike Ogunbowale, who had 20 points, 2 rebounds, and 7 assists in the contest, led the scoring chart. The next two players were Satou Sabally, who finished with 13 points, 4 rebounds, and 6 assists, and Awak Kuier, who tied Sabally for 13 points, 6 rebounds, and 3 blocks.

Teaira McCowan had an outstanding 16 rebounds, 2 assists, and 12 points. Kalani Brown contributed 12 points and 2 rebounds as well. Finally, Crystal Dangerfield scored 11 points with 2 rebounds and 1 assist, while Natasha Howard scored 10 points with 9 rebounds and 2 assists.

Comments on the Dallas Wings’ historic win

“Just ecstatic for this team,” head coach Latricia Trammell said.

“We’ve been in the locker room celebrating with one another, and what a great balanced game from everyone. It was just a special night for this organization, for everyone in the office doing their due diligence, the people putting fans in the stands, social media, I could go on and on. Like I said, I’m extremely ecstatic for these young ladies.”

The Dallas Wings posted a picture of them celebrating their win, huddled together and clinking their wine glasses in unison. The caption read: ‘”GOOD MORNING WINGS FAM!!!! ICYMI, WE’RE SEMIS BOUND.”

GOOD MORNING WINGS FAM!!!! ICYMI, WE’RE SEMIS BOUND 🥂 pic.twitter.com/SPFui1VuHK — Dallas Wings (@DallasWings) September 20, 2023

The Sports Center also featured their historic win and record on X, and captioned it with:

“The @DallasWings WENT OFF to clinch their spot in the semifinals” 😮‍💨

The Dallas Wings are the first team in @WNBA Playoffs history to have 7️⃣ players score in double figures ⚡️ pic.twitter.com/fq487NKrDr — Dallas Wings (@DallasWings) September 20, 2023

Fans flocked to the comment section to celebrate their victory and give them congratulatory messages.

They put on an absolute show! Good for them and congratulations.-@DNorwoodC

They put on an absolute show! Good for them and congratulations. — Norwood (@DNorwoodC) September 20, 2023

The @DallasWings owned that court and secured their spot in the semifinals!-@XStatistiX

The @DallasWings owned that court and secured their spot in the semifinals! — StatistiX (@XStatistiX) September 20, 2023

That’s how you do it without making so much noise baaaaammmmm- @EazyTrades_007

That’s how you do it without making so much noise baaaaammmmm — Ea$yboi (@EazyTrades_007) September 20, 2023

FUN group to watch and very well coached by the REAL coach of the year Latricia Trammell!!!-@alanbarcoff

FUN group to watch and very well coached by the REAL coach of the year Latricia Trammell!!! — Alan Barcoff The Governor!! (@alanbarcoff) September 20, 2023

Read more sports news here.