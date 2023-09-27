Prior To The 2023 World Cup, Australia Unveiled Its Brand-new Dark Green T20I And Conventional Yellow ODI Uniforms » Sportsry

The cricket uniforms for Australia’s 2023–24 season stole the show, providing a fashionable glimpse. The Test clothing, which replicated the adored style from the previous season, stayed timeless.

The ODIs, on the other hand, received a daring update, boasting a vivid golden-yellow shirt with dark green undersleeves. The indigenous art pattern, which was formerly on the belly, now adorns the waist in a vibrant deep orange, giving it a lively, youthful feel. These outfits represent tradition with a contemporary twist, laying the groundwork for an action-packed cricket story.

Get ready for a season of cricket like no other! In a break from the previous yellow style, Australia’s striking new T20I kit is collarless, showing off deep bottle green with yellow under sleeves and indigenous art on the waist. Purchase one for between AUD 109.95 and 129.95 ($5,850-$6915) at cricket.com.au.

A cricketing feast is anticipated for the 2023–24 season, which includes exciting matches against Pakistan, the West Indies, New Zealand, and England in addition to three ODIs against India, the famous 2023 World Cup, and five T20I series in India.

The women’s team is preparing for an action-packed season, which will begin on October 1 with a thrilling limited-overs series against the powerful West Indies. After that, they’ll host South Africa in an exciting all-format tour. As these gifted players are ready to show off their abilities, the excitement of competitive cricket is in the air, promising a season of intense matchups and impressive athletic spirit.

Australia’s schedule for the 2023 World Cup for men

Australia is up against a tough test as a strong contender in the men’s World Cup being played in India this year. The team has a wealth of experience playing in Indian conditions through bilateral matches and the IPL, while dealing with important player injuries. A thrilling trip filled with thrilling contests for cricketing greatness is promised by their tournament programme.

Match Date Opponent Venue Time 1 October 8 India Chennai 2:00 pm 2 October 12 South Africa Lucknow 2:00 pm 3 October 16 Sri Lanka Lucknow 2:00 pm 4 October 20 Pakistan Bengaluru 2:00 pm 5 October 25 Netherlands Delhi 2:00 pm 6 October 28 New Zealand Dharamsala 10:30 am 7 November 4 England Ahmedabad 2:00 pm 8 November 7 Afghanistan Mumbai 2:00 pm 9 November 11 Bangladesh Pune 10:30 am

