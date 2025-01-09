SINGAPORE: A crocodile was recently spotted near Yishun Dam, prompting the National Parks Board (NParks) to issue a public advisory urging people to stay calm and maintain a safe distance from the reptile.

The sighting was captured on video and shared on Instagram by user @sgfollowsall on Jan 6. The footage shows the crocodile swimming near the edge of a canal as people walked and sat close to the waterway.

Experts believe the animal is an estuarine crocodile, or Crocodylus porosus, a species commonly found in the Strait of Johor.

Typically, these crocodiles inhabit waters or mudflats far from areas frequented by the public. Their diet consists mainly of fish, but they are known to consume mammals, birds, and even carrion.

NParks confirmed the sighting and has since implemented safety measures.

How Choon Beng, NParks’ group director of wildlife management, told ST, “We are monitoring the sighting and have placed advisory signs around the area to warn the public to stay away from the water’s edge.”

Additionally, NParks has issued warnings to kayaking operators and other stakeholders, advising them to avoid the affected waters.

While encounters with estuarine crocodiles in urban areas are rare, NParks emphasized the importance of exercising caution and refraining from approaching these wild animals.

Members of the public are encouraged to report any sightings to NParks to ensure public safety and proper wildlife management.