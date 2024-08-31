SINGAPORE: A woman took to social media after seeing and hearing a helper being scolded loudly in public. She also underlined that everyone should be treated respectfully

In an Aug 29 post on the COMPLAINT SINGAPORE Facebook page, Catherine Ang Seow Leng wrote that she had witnessed the unfortunate occurrence last Friday (Aug 23) at 2:10 in the afternoon at Simei, Block 243.

Ms Catherine heard the auntie yelling at the domestic worker while she was at the common corridor, and she wrote that the sound got louder the nearer she got to the two women.

“Apparently the helper had dropped something while pushing a trolley full of groceries,” she wrote, posting a photo she snapped of the women.

She added that when she saw them, the helper had her head down and was “visibly upset” while she was being scolded.

Ms Catherine also characterised what the woman did as “shameful,” adding, “We are all humans and we deserve kindness and respect.”

Responding to queries from TISG, she said, “I just hope that employers can treat their helpers with more respect and kindness. They are mothers, daughters, sisters, and someone’s loved ones. They leave their family and children behind to work for such meager pay and some even live in appalling conditions. They don’t deserve to be treated as subhuman. We need to do better.”

Her post has been shared over a dozen times by others and many have commented on it as well.

One Facebook user wrote that this type of behaviour should not be condoned by the public, adding that in Singapore, there is sometimes an “it’s not your problem, don’t intervene” mindset.

However, when weaker people, especially children, women or the elderly are bullied, others need to stand up on their behalf, he added

A commenter chimed in to say that the auntie should try receiving the helper’s salary and see how that feels.

Sadly, some domestic helpers also dropped comments, saying they also received such treatment. They wrote about employers who think of them as “animals” not humans.

A “helper is (a) helper, not (a) slave,” wrote another, adding that she is “pretty sure that trolley is not for heavy stuff, sometimes (it gets) out of balance and difficult to push.”

Another commenter thanked Ms Catherine for sharing the story, adding that it was good for raising awareness.

According to the Ministry of Manpower, employers will face severe penalties if they are found guilty of abusing a foreign domestic worker. Anyone who suspects a helper of being abused may report the matter to the police. /TISG

