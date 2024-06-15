Lifestyle

Could Singapore’s declining birth rate improve by letting workers go home one hour early?

ByMary Alavanza

June 15, 2024

SINGAPORE: The debate over Singapore’s declining birth rate has taken a new turn with an intriguing proposal: letting workers go home one hour early.

The conversation started with a concerned citizen questioning if Singapore is really unconducive for raising a family.

In a post circulating online, a Singaporean woman highlighted the challenges of raising a family in the city-state. Central to the discussion was whether the current corporate culture, along with existing maternity and paternity leave policies, adequately supports families.

The post pointed out a common belief among some Singaporeans that the system often pressures new mothers to return to work prematurely, that women are “rushed back to work just a mere 12 weeks after their entire lives/bodies/minds turned upside down.”

“The number of women I know who genuinely struggle so much, not because of the baby but because of the SG system after giving birth,” the post read. “We are not a nation ready to accept mothers in the workplace.”

See also  Singapore’s fertility slide continues, lowest number of babies in 8 years in 2018

Critics argue that despite financial incentives like baby bonuses, the underlying attitudes in corporate environments remain stagnant. Many still perceive mothers as burdens on company resources. This perception dissuades women from considering motherhood or from having more children than they might otherwise.

“Throw all the baby bonuses you want but mindsets have not changed in the corporate world,” the post continued, “The day mothers stop having to put teeny tiny three month old babies in infant care centres to return to work in order to earn money to simply survive (and pay for said infant care), is the day that more women will want to have babies.

A notable proposal emerged from the discussion: allowing employees, especially parents, to leave work one hour earlier each day. The commenter argued, Leaving work 1 hour early is not going to end the economy or cause businesses to shut down considering that most people are playing on their phone in that final hour anyway. But it will make a difference to parents to spend extra time with kids.”

See also  Rate of premature births may increase as more women delay having children

One netizen on another post, meanwhile, suggested taxing unmarried individuals who do not contribute to the national birth rate.

“Should unmarried individuals be taxed at a higher rate?” he asked. “Especially those who hit menopause with their own HDB flat as they did not contribute to the birth rate of the nation in their lifetime or national service yet they still receive good benefits such as buying HDB. It does not make sense at all.

His suggestion was roundly criticised as unfair and unrealistic by fellow Singaporeans online.

/TISG

Read also: Singapore birth rate record low: Nearly 8% drop in 2022

ByMary Alavanza

Related Post

Lifestyle

SG worker asks how to handle negativity from “toxic bosses who are lazy, shift blame to others, and provide no support”

September 19, 2024 Yoko Nicole
Lifestyle

Singaporeans most dissatisfied with hybrid work, according to global survey

September 19, 2024 Mary Alavanza
Lifestyle

Man who traded RM10k job in KL for S$7k in Singapore says locals are “big on work-life balance”

September 19, 2024 Yoko Nicole

You missed

Business

OCBC’s new Punggol Digital District Hub: The answer to Singapore’s skyrocketing property rental market?

September 20, 2024 Gemma Iso
Home News

Singapore climbs to second place in world talent ranking, leading Asia

September 20, 2024 Jewel Stolarchuk
Featured News Home News

30% of Singapore youths show signs of severe mental health issues: Survey

September 20, 2024 Jewel Stolarchuk
Entertainment

Jo Joon Young, Roh Jeong Eui, and Lee Chae Min set to appear in a new webtoon-based drama

September 19, 2024 Lydia Koh

© Copyright 2023 The Independent Singapore. All Rights Reserved.