SINGAPORE: Severe weather conditions over the past weekend have resulted in multiple flight delays and cancellations affecting both Singapore Airlines and Scoot, as the airlines continue to prioritize the safety of their passengers and crew.

A Scoot spokesperson revealed to Channel 8 that flight TR617, initially scheduled to travel from Bangkok to Singapore last Friday (Jan 10), was diverted due to bad weather. The flight made an unscheduled stop in Indonesia before finally reaching Singapore at 3:04 am on Saturday (Jan 11).

Another incident involved flight TR403, which was due to depart from Malacca, Malaysia, to Singapore at 10:15 pm on Jan 10. However, the flight was cancelled after a malfunction with the tanker truck at Malacca International Airport rendered the aircraft unable to refuel.

The affected passengers were accommodated with meals and lodging, with alternative arrangements made for them to return to Singapore on a different flight at 2 pm on Jan 11.

Scoot expressed its sincere apologies to the passengers for the disruptions and assured them that it would continue to monitor weather conditions closely, adjusting operations as needed while providing assistance to affected travellers.

In a similar vein, Singapore Airlines also confirmed that numerous flights were delayed or rescheduled due to the inclement weather affecting Singapore and surrounding areas.

A spokesperson for the airline reiterated the company’s commitment to passenger safety and issued an apology for any inconvenience caused by the disruptions.

Reports earlier in the week indicated that between January 10 and 13, a total of 12 flights bound for Singapore’s Changi Airport were diverted to regional airports.

The diverted flights, operated by various airlines, were redirected to airports in Johor Bahru, Kuala Lumpur, Batam, and others. The affected flights originated from cities such as Bangkok, Jakarta, Phuket, and Shanghai.

Both Singapore Airlines and Scoot emphasized that passenger safety remains their top priority, and they will continue to make timely adjustments as needed to ensure safe travel during this period of adverse weather.