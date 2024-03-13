Conservatives express concerns over increasing numbers of Haitian illegal immigrants entering the U.S., citing fears of uncontrolled immigration. The situation is exacerbated by alarming reports of widespread cannibalism in Haiti, adding to public unease.

The recent political upheaval, with an alleged cannibal assuming power amid a revolution against the government, further fuels apprehension over the country’s stability and its impact on migration trends.

According to the New York Post, ​​amidst escalating violence in Haiti, the notorious gang leader “Barbecue” rises to prominence, challenging the nation’s leadership vacuum as Prime Minister Ariel Henry remains abroad. U.S. troops evacuate embassy personnel from Port-au-Prince amidst rampant chaos.

Barbecue’s grip on power intensifies, promising continued unrest until Henry’s resignation. Reports unveil scenes of urban warfare, with civilians fleeing gunfire and prison breaks exacerbating lawlessness. International efforts falter, leaving Haiti in turmoil as calls for UN intervention remain unheeded. Meanwhile, Henry’s absence fuels uncertainty, with neighboring nations wary of his return amid the country’s spiraling crisis.

Conservatives reacting to Haitians possibly coming into America illegally

Let’s send them to all the Democrats who voted for this — • Bekah • (@TGrammie2) March 12, 2024

Furthermore, conservative page End Wokeness states that the cannibals from Haiti are going to have a “field day” once they visit these sanctuary cities. Conservatives are referring to the woke Americans who are said to be overweight. There are statements that these people should be sent to Democrat states as they are the ones voting for this.

I can hear CNN reporters now: It was a mostly peaceful barbecue. — Steve Smith (@dannyandricky) March 12, 2024

Moreover, X users joke that CNN will report the crime scene as a “mostly peaceful” barbecue. Conservative are referencing how the mainstream media would tend to brighten up the situation. Regardless, just because someone is overweight does not mean they’re a woke person.

