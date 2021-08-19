Coffee shop stall assistant seen with mask down, netizen calls her out

- Advertisement -

Singapore — A member of the public took to Facebook to complain about a coffee shop stall assistant who was seen with her mask down.

The netizen spoke about the coffee shop stall assistant in a Facebook group known as “Complaint Singapore“.

According to the caption in his post, the netizen had been at a coffee shop located at Toa Payoh Block 116. He spotted the coffee shop stall assistant not wearing her mask while she went from table to table to take customers’ orders.

The woman had also allegedly spewed vulgarities towards the netizen when he attempted to persuade her to put her mask on.

- Advertisement -

Some other netizens took to the comments section to share their thoughts and opinions about the coffee shop stall assistant and her behaviour.

A netizen pointed out that the woman was considered to be a frontline worker and could put many patrons in danger if she was actually infected by the Covid-19 virus. He urged the netizen to report her to the relevant authorities so that people would not be compromised by her reluctance to put on her mask.

- Advertisement -

Another netizen commented that she had been at the same coffee shop a few days ago. Apparently, a delivery driver was using his e-bike in the coffee shop and also bumped into a customer. The woman then went forward to confront him, but the delivery driver insisted that he had the right of way and that he was not in the wrong.

Subsequently, an argument ensued. During the argument, the woman took off her mask in a fit of anger. The commenter remarked that she did not see anyone approaching the woman to ask her to put her mask back on.

The commenter acknowledged that the coffee shop store assistant was wrong for having taken her mask off. However, she added that the poster should not have exaggerated the story and the duration during which the woman had her mask down.

- Advertisement -

The original poster then replied, saying that the incident did not excuse her actions and that he did not have the right to decide who was right and wrong in the argument. However, the authorities should step in to punish those whose behaviour was errant.

You Zi Xuan is an intern at The Independent SG. /TISG

Follow us on Social Media

Send in your scoops to news@theindependent.sg