Motorists say food delivery riders taking too much risk by riding recklessly to earn their living

A video of a food delivery rider crossing the street without stopping sparked criticism from an incoming driver, who said that companies hiring them should train them regarding road rules.

“Don’t care, don’t see. Didn’t food delivery com(pany) test or advice them when they apply for the job,” said Facebook user Jos Goh in a post on the Complaint Singapore group, Friday (April 22).

“Lucky for me of my eagle eye and alertness,” the motorist added.

Mr Goh attached a video recorded on dashboard camera of a cyclist zooming across a street, without as much as looking around for a passing vehicle, while he was making a left turn.

“Food delivery riders are taking too much risk to earn their living by riding this way,” wrote community page ROADS.sg sharing the post.

The post has over 70 comments to date, mostly by netizens advising the original poster to slow down and give way as this was the responsibility of drivers.

“There is a stop line. You should stop and not expect to move off without stopping,” commented Facebook user Zhao Jie.

“The dashed line serves the purpose to move off when safe to do so. Nowadays, no one knows what the line is for liao,” he added.

“When I was learning in the driving school, the instructor always asked me to slow down or even stop the car before the zebra lines; that’s the responsibility of the driver,” said Facebook user Shi Wei.

“If you bump on people at the zebra line, whatever they use for the commute, it’s the driver’s problem.”

Meanwhile, netizen Alex Chew suggested placing road humps on both the road and pavement at a zebra crossing. “Suggestion is to slow down both sides to avoid any accident.”

Others reminded cyclists to dismount their bikes at pedestrian crossings.

According to the safe cycling guidelines issued by the Land Transport Authority, Traffic Police and Tampines GROs, cyclists are told to slow down when approaching road openings such as pedestrian crossings.

“Do not cycle across pedestrian crossings. Dismount and push your bicycle when you are crossing the pedestrian crossing,” the advisory noted. /TISG

