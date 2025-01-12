CHINA: In striking contrast to the declining trend in marriages, which saw a 16.6% year-on-year drop in China, with just 4.747 million marriages recorded in the first three quarters of 2024, the dating market is thriving, especially among younger generations who are increasingly open to modern matchmaking practices.

Based on the latest South China Morning Post report, despite the overall dip in marriage rates, a fresh cultural trend has emerged in the online dating scene.

According to Jiayuan, a popular Chinese matchmaking platform, a new “monkey-type man” has become a sought-after ideal.

This term originated on mainland social media and describes a particular type of man who combines physical attractiveness with a lively, humorous personality—traits commonly attributed to the iconic Monkey King, Sun Wukong, from the classic Chinese tale Journey to the West.

These “monkey men” are often associated with fit physiques and striking, expressive eyes, similar to celebrity figures like actor Wu Lei and singer-actor Wang Hedi.

The appeal of the “monkey-type” man goes beyond mere looks.

Many online observers describe these men as being humorous, energetic, and approachable—traits linked to the witty and spirited Monkey King. But there’s more to the allure.

While their extroverted nature makes them fun and engaging, they are also praised for their thoughtful, reliable side when it counts.

One netizen put it this way: “They might seem carefree and funny, but when needed, they’re dependable and emotionally available.”

This shift towards valuing emotional connection over traditional markers of success, like wealth or status, reflects changing attitudes in relationships.

A woman in Beijing shared her experience choosing a “monkey-type man” over other potential suitors at a blind date event, noting that while others were eager to flaunt their wealth and social standing, the “monkey man” was the only one who focused on making her laugh.

The popularity of these men isn’t only about their personality. Many admire their commitment to fitness, associating their healthy lifestyle with physical attraction and an indicator of a stable, well-off family background.

One observer remarked, “They likely grew up in a family where they didn’t have to worry about struggles, allowing them to focus on things like health and well-being.”

While this emerging trend has taken hold, reactions from men themselves have been mixed.

Some embrace the label, commenting that it’s no surprise monkey-type men are in demand, as they represent both physical appeal and good humour. However, others are less keen on being categorized, with one man commenting, “We men refuse to be labelled.”

As marriage rates continue to decline in China, the rise of the “monkey-type man” signifies a cultural shift in how young people view relationships—prioritizing emotional connection and fun over traditional ideals.

With their blend of humour, thoughtfulness, and fitness, these men are winning hearts in the modern dating landscape.