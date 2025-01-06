CHINA: A young mother from Taiyuan, Shanxi Province, China, has ignited a heated online debate after sharing a video of herself applying makeup during labour.

The footage, according to the South China Morning Post, quickly went viral, showing Jia, the expectant mother, enduring painful contractions while meticulously completing her makeup routine, all in the name of presenting her best self to her newborn.

In the video, Jia begins with the caption: “Contractions have started, so I’m quickly doing my makeup to meet my baby.”

Despite the intense pain from her contractions, she continues to apply foundation, concealer, eyeliner, fake eyelashes, and blush, occasionally pausing to take deep breaths for relief.

At one point, she cheerfully declares, “Blush is non-negotiable!” and even says, “A strong Chinese woman never backs down; fake eyelashes are essential!”

As her labour progresses, Jia remains steadfast, applying makeup while managing her pain with the help of a nearby family member. “Glossy lips are the ultimate youthful touch! I am the most fabulous mum-to-be in China,” she proudly exclaims as she finishes her lip gloss.

In an interview with Qilu Evening News on Dec 25, Jia explained her decision to apply makeup during labour.

“I’ve been wearing makeup throughout my pregnancy and wanted to welcome my baby while looking my best,” she said. “If it were a spur-of-the-moment decision, I wouldn’t have had the strength to do it—it was painful, but I planned for this moment.”

Jia further shared that she sees makeup as a reflection of her mental state and positivity.

However, she acknowledged that makeup might hinder doctors’ ability to monitor her health effectively, advising other expectant mothers to forgo makeup during labour to ensure their health can be properly assessed.

The video has sparked mixed reactions on mainland social media.

While some admire her determination and humour, others raise concerns about the practicality and safety of her actions. One commenter joked, “Sister, with this kind of determination, I believe you can succeed at anything!”

Meanwhile, others, including medical professionals, cautioned against wearing makeup during labour, citing that doctors rely on facial cues, such as lip colour, to assess a patient’s condition.

“I do not recommend wearing makeup during labour,” one medical student wrote. “Doctors must evaluate the patient’s health based on facial signs.”

Critics also questioned the purpose of her efforts, with one saying, “A newborn cannot even tell! This seems to be more for the camera.”

Despite the divided opinions, Jia’s video has certainly raised important questions about the intersection of beauty, self-care, and medical procedures during childbirth.

