Chinese man who had been in a ‘faint’ for three days wakes up from curry beef rice fragrance

A man in China who had been in a “faint” for three days suddenly woke up after the scent of curry beef rice wafted over to him.

The man, who hails from Xiaogan in Hubei Province, China, had been arrested on suspicion of fraud on Jul 7.

But he fell into a faint and could not be awakened, despite efforts from police officers.

According to China’s Global Times, doctors even performed such medical procedures on the man such as inserting a catheter and subjecting him to an electrocardiogram, but all to no avail.

The man woke up, however, when he smelled the curry beef rice that a police officer was eating beside his bed.

This happened on Jul 10, three days after his arrest.

“The rice’s smell was very strong and spread all over the room as I was eating it. Then he started moving his head and slowly got up,” the policeman said.

As it turned out, the man gave himself up to the authorities, telling the police that he had decided to fake having suffered trauma and the “faint” had been a pretence all along so that he would not be questioned regarding the fraud charges.

But the food was just so fragrant to him, as he had a very empty stomach on day 3 of his charade.

The man said the curry beef rice “smelled so good” and admitted that it was this that made him choose to end his fakery.

”I haven’t eaten for three days. My empty stomach couldn’t bear it anymore when I smelled food around me,” the man said.

/TISG

