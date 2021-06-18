Home News Singaporeans debate whether 'No cooking ' rule is racist if it applies...

Singaporeans debate whether ‘No cooking curry’ rule is racist if it applies to all races

One says it's 'racist in intent', another says it's not

Unsplash photo by @grimnoire

Author

Anna Maria Romero

Date

Category

Home News
- Advertisement -

Singapore—Given how has been in the news lately due to a recent spate of racist acts, some people have asked what exactly counts as .

On a June 16 Reddit thread, one netizen brought up what he called the “the Josephine Teo defence”, referring to a remark the then Manpower Minister made last year, after the outbreak of Covid-19 cases in migrant worker dormitories.

Ms Teo said in Parliament on May 4, 2020, that she had “not come across one single migrant worker himself that has demanded an apology”.

Redditor u/onpensetousmonnaie wrote, “The implicit assumption, of course, is that racial harmony is defined as merely an absence of loud protests and violence.”

- Advertisement -

The Redditor added that this is “considered to be a useful working definition of racial harmony” because people are seen as members of races first, before they’re seen as individuals.

Calling it a “cardinal sin,” the poster added that “that these differences (non-physical ones) rooted in race are assumed to be at least one of the following: a) real b) meaningful, c) permanent and d) insurmountable/inherently conflict-inducing.”

Racial Harmony: the Josephine Teo defence from singapore

One commenter called the latter part of the post problematic, as it suggests that “cultural differences are almost a defence against being racist”, which leads to minorities doing their utmost to fit into a larger society.

The commenter added, “It implies that it would be ok for landlords to specify ‘no cooking of pungent curries’ instead of ‘no Indians’.”

- Advertisement -

Another commenter then chimed in to ask, “Is that requirement of ‘no cooking ’ racist though, if it applies to all race?”

One replied that it’s not racist.

- Advertisement -

Another person refuted this, calling it “racist in intent”.

A Redditor argued that such a requirement would not apply to all, but would “disproportionately affect people of certain races”.

He added in a later comment that this is a “gray area.”

/TISG

Read also: Marsiling resident can only cook 3 times a day due to complaints over ‘pungent’ smell 

Marsiling resident can only cook 3 times a day due to complaints over ‘pungent’ smell

Follow us on Social Media

Send in your scoops to news@theindependent.sg 

Tags: , ,
- Advertisement -
Featured News

Kumaran Pillai shares racist incident where Indian woman was called ‘black monster’, ‘black girl’

Singapore -- The Progress Singapore Party’s (PSP) Kumaran Pillai shared an incident where an Indian girl wrote that she was called “black monster” in primary school. He added that there are two kinds of racists - an outright one, and one...
View Post
Featured News

Man allegedly shouts at McDonald’s manager because there is ham in egg mayo sandwich

Singapore – A member of the public took to social media to commend the staff manager of a McDonald's outlet for handling well an angry customer complaining about the ham in his egg mayo sandwich. A netizen took to Facebook page Complaint...
View Post
Featured News

Man who pretended to be ‘sugar mummy’ gets 10 months jail for sex with boy, 17

Singapore—A 26-year-old man was sentenced to 10 months' jail on Monday (June 14) for having procured the sexual services of a 17-year-old boy. The man, Muhammad AL-Masfuiin Mushin, pretended to be a “sugar mummy” in order to entice the boy to come...
View Post
Follow us on Social Media

Send in your scoops to news@theindependent.sg 

© The Independent News & Media Pte Ltd, Singapore
Theindependent