CHINA: Chinese universities are drawing attention with a creative and lighthearted selection of courses that are challenging traditional academic norms.

These innovative classes, according to a South China Morning Post report, often have a blend of fun and intellect, bringing a refreshing approach to education while engaging students in unique and unconventional ways.

They are an exciting part of the natural and social science curriculums, reflecting the growing trend to cater to the diverse interests of today’s students.

Among the most eye-catching offerings, several courses stand out for their peculiar nature, where education and entertainment blend seamlessly.

Here are some of the most unexpected and intriguing classes currently on offer in China:

Harry Potter and Genetics

In 2012, Sun Yat-sen University in Guangzhou introduced a one-of-a-kind course titled Harry Potter and Genetics, which quickly became a campus legend.

Capped at 100 students, this elective offered just one credit but captured the imaginations of Harry Potter fans and aspiring biologists alike.

Taught by Professor Chen from the School of Medicine, the course explores the genetics behind the magical world of Harry Potter, connecting fictional elements to real biological principles.

Inspired by the idea that the wizarding world can be used as a model for serious scientific research, Professor Chen said, “Many researchers worldwide utilize the Harry Potter universe to make scientific studies engaging and accessible.”

Detective Conan and Chemistry

At Central South University, Detective Conan and Chemistry combines the intrigue of a Japanese detective manga with the principles of chemistry.

Launched in 2012 by Associate Professor Xu Hai, this course uses the Detective Conan series to help students deepen their understanding of chemical concepts.

The class introduces students to scientific mysteries, teaching them how to solve problems using chemical knowledge, all while staying immersed in the exciting world of the manga.

Trivia about the series, including character relationships, adds a fun twist to the academic content.

Dynastic Time Travel

Fujian Normal University offers an unusual course in which students travel back in time to ancient China.

Dynastic Time Travel, launched in 2016, immerses students in the rich cultural history of ancient Chinese dynasties through interactive experiences.

The course covers everything from ancient cuisine to social customs, with students even engaging in role-play activities.

One memorable session saw Professor Pan, dressed as a pre-Qin-era waiter, humorously serving a “non-spicy” fish dish due to the absence of chili peppers in that period.

Instead of traditional exams, students write creative time-travel novels or essays reflecting their understanding of pre-Qin history. Popular among students, the course often attracts over 300 attendees, even those unable to officially enroll.

Three Kingdoms Kill

At Nanchang University, a game-based course titled Three Kingdoms Kill explores the history of China through the popular card game of the same name.

Inspired by a similar course at UC Berkeley, Professor Rao Feng uses the game as a fun and interactive way to teach students about traditional Chinese culture.

Originally designed for 200 students, the course saw nearly 300 participants enroll. Professor Rao believes that using games to teach history can make learning more engaging, saying, “This course helps guide students to explore real Chinese history while also enjoying the game.”

As niche courses like these continue to grow in popularity, educators in China are pushing the boundaries of traditional learning.

The growing trend of offering such unconventional electives represents a shift toward more dynamic, engaging education that respects both entertainment and educational values.

As Professor Rao notes, “As long as the courses are substantive and can educate while entertaining, they are a welcome reform in the academic world.”