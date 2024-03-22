In a surprising turn of events, Democrat supporters are now also rejecting woke policies, signaling a significant shift in political sentiment. The fallout from these ultra-woke initiatives has left many disillusioned with their consequences. Furthermore, Chicago’s Mayor Brandon Johnson, a prominent figure in woke politics, has resorted to blaming Trump supporters for the backlash instead of acknowledging the flaws in their own policies.

This development underscores the growing discontent among both Democrats and Republicans with the divisive nature of woke ideology and its impact on governance.

Fox News states Johnson pointed fingers at Trump voters for the failed referendum he backed, suggesting their turnout played a pivotal role in the outcome. Despite his support, Tuesday’s vote on the “Bring Chicago Home” initiative, aiming to raise $100 million annually for tackling homelessness through real estate tax hikes, saw a decisive rejection by over 22,000 votes.

Following that, Johnson’s assertion, made during a post-election briefing, drew attention to the significant Republican turnout in Chicago, implying a link to the referendum’s fate. The outcome highlights growing political divisions and challenges in addressing critical issues like homelessness.

Chicago Mayor Brandon Johnson pointing finger at Trump supporters

It seems that Brandon Johnson doesn’t know how many people live in Chicago. He says the 38,000 trump voters out of 2,700,000 is why it didn’t pass. Perhaps, the policy wasn’t popular, but Mr. “They aren’t mobs, they are large gatherings” apparently can’t figure that out. — Mayor (@Mayoralpodcast) March 21, 2024

In addition to this, conservatives state that the Mayor is not eloquent with the amount of people living in Chicago. He is blaming the 38,000 Trump supporters for rejecting his idea, but there are almost 3 million residents in the city. Moreover, conservatives state that they should blame the Mayors of Blue cities for the current problems they’re in.

Its Illinois they won’t vote for conservative anytime soon much less Trump. They’re like this mayor its easier to blame all their problems on the other side than admit they may be part of the issue — Jill Wright (@Jinckies60) March 21, 2024

X users debate among each other regarding if Trump will win big in the city this year in lieu of this Mayor’s problems. On one end, users feel that this may prompt people to vote for Trump. On the other hand, they feel that local residents would still vote for the Democrats and continue on facing the current problems they are facing now.

