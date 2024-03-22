Lifestyle

Chicago’s Mayor Brandon Johnson blames Trump supporters for Homeless policy being rejected 

March 22, 2024
Chicago

In a surprising turn of events, Democrat supporters are now also rejecting woke policies, signaling a significant shift in political sentiment. The fallout from these ultra-woke initiatives has left many disillusioned with their consequences. Furthermore, Chicago’s Mayor Brandon Johnson, a prominent figure in woke politics, has resorted to blaming Trump supporters for the backlash instead of acknowledging the flaws in their own policies.

This development underscores the growing discontent among both Democrats and Republicans with the divisive nature of woke ideology and its impact on governance.

Fox News states Johnson pointed fingers at Trump voters for the failed referendum he backed, suggesting their turnout played a pivotal role in the outcome. Despite his support, Tuesday’s vote on the “Bring Chicago Home” initiative, aiming to raise $100 million annually for tackling homelessness through real estate tax hikes, saw a decisive rejection by over 22,000 votes. 

Following that, Johnson’s assertion, made during a post-election briefing, drew attention to the significant Republican turnout in Chicago, implying a link to the referendum’s fate. The outcome highlights growing political divisions and challenges in addressing critical issues like homelessness.

Chicago Mayor Brandon Johnson pointing finger at Trump supporters 

In addition to this, conservatives state that the Mayor is not eloquent with the amount of people living in Chicago. He is blaming the 38,000 Trump supporters for rejecting his idea, but there are almost 3 million residents in the city. Moreover, conservatives state that they should blame the Mayors of Blue cities for the current problems they’re in. 

 

X users debate among each other regarding if Trump will win big in the city this year in lieu of this Mayor’s problems. On one end, users feel that this may prompt people to vote for Trump. On the other hand, they feel that local residents would still vote for the Democrats and continue on facing the current problems they are facing now. 

Last-Ditch Gambit: Trump’s trial reset amidst $83.3M lawsuit chaos

The post Chicago's Mayor Brandon Johnson blames Trump supporters for Homeless policy being rejected  appeared first on The Independent News.

