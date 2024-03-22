Lifestyle

X users changing the definition of DEI to Didn’t Earn It 

March 22, 2024
Amidst mounting controversy, Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion (DEI) sparks heated debate among American conservatives. Critics argue that individuals securing positions through this policy haven’t truly earned them, intensifying public skepticism. Defenders of DEI struggle to find footing amidst widespread opposition, highlighting the policy’s divisive nature and its uncertain future.

The New York Post states, the rush to appoint Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion (DEI) executives in Corporate America slows dramatically, with key exits at Disney, Netflix, and more, leaving questions about the role’s effectiveness. 

As Chief Diversity Officers step down, concerns mount over the divisive nature of DEI initiatives, with Tabia Lee, a former diversity professional, warning of its potential to sow discord. 

However, amidst a surge in DEI job openings between 2019 and 2022, a significant increase in role attrition emerges, signaling a shift in corporate strategy. Experts suggest a reevaluation of DEI approaches, emphasizing unity over division in pursuit of a more inclusive workplace culture. 

DEI = Didn’t Earn It 

Furthermore, an X user thanked the person who coined the terminology “Didn’t Earn It,” as it is reflecting the entire policy. Conservatives are pushing the term to be mainstream as they feel that it may stop corporate America to continue on discriminating others. In addition to this, conservatives feel that Asians and Whites are receiving the short end of the stick with DEI. 

 

In addition to this, X users claim that this policy is damaging society immensely. This is in lieu of Boeing’s recent drama and other major corporations facing backlash from consumers. Conservatives are encouraging others to shop at companies who do not promote this policy in order to show the conservative dollar strength. 

