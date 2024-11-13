SINGAPORE: The Kidney Dialysis Foundation (KDF) annual “Got To Walk 2024” event raised close to $1 million, benefiting underprivileged patients with end-stage kidney disease for life-saving dialysis treatments.

The event on Nov 9 at the OCBC Square, Singapore Sports Hub, drew approximately 5,000 participants and highlighted the growing prevalence of chronic kidney disease in Singapore.

KDF also unveiled their new mascot, ‘NINI’, which joins its existing mascot, ‘KIDDI’, as a representation of the two kidneys and champion the cause of kidney health.

With diabetes being a leading cause of chronic kidney disease, this year’s theme, “Beat Diabetes, Protect Your Kidneys,” aimed to create awareness and inspire the public to take proactive steps towards diabetes prevention to safeguard their kidney health.

The need for collective and inclusive community-wide support and awareness has never been more critical, as statistics reveal that 14% of the population grapples with chronic kidney disease.

In contrast, six new cases of kidney failure are diagnosed every day.

In his speech, the guest of honour for “Got To Walk 2024”, Minister for Transport and Second Minister for Finance, Mr Chee Hong Tat, emphasised the importance of community action in preventing chronic illnesses, encouraging everyone to promote health and wellness in Singapore.

“It has been almost a decade since Singapore launched a war against diabetes in 2016.

The fight against diabetes requires the commitment of everyone, from the government to community groups, schools, workplaces, and families,” said Mr Chee during his speech at the event.

Also present at “Got To Walk 2024” are Mr Lim Biow Chuan, Mountbatten SMC member of parliament (MP), Ms Chan Hui Yuh, advisor to Aljunied GRC Grassroots Organisations, and Mr Chan Soo Sen, former MP and a member of KDF board of directors.

Following his speech, the Minister for Transport led participants in a pledge to reaffirm their commitment to their health by preventing diabetes and protecting their kidneys.

“By taking simple steps to improve our diet and lifestyle, such as going for regular health check-ups, cutting down on our sugar and salt intake, and exercising more, we can lower the risk of diabetes affecting our lives.

Together, we can Beat Diabetes and Protect Our Kidneys!” added the Minister.

Dr Lim Cheok Peng, Chairman of KDF, expressed his appreciation for the strong community support and hoped that the event would empower Singaporeans to take proactive steps in taking charge of their health.

“We are deeply heartened by the community’s overwhelming response in supporting the kidney patients.

Beyond raising vital funds, we hope that today’s event will empower Singaporeans to take proactive steps in taking charge of their health.

Together, we can make a meaningful difference in the lives of kidney patients and promote better health for all,” expressed Dr Lim.

The annual fundraising event also features a scenic 5km walk, bringing the participants through the Singapore Sports Hub area.

This embodies the spirit of #GoingTheExtraSmiles, a campaign to inspire healthier lifestyles and community involvement.

However, the fun did not stop after the walk, as participants were able to enjoy a family carnival filled with engaging activities.

The family carnival was a vibrant spectacle featuring an array of exciting activities, including interactive kidney health-themed games, energetic live performances, and creative caricature drawings.

There was also a mass warm-up workout led by REVL Fitness and a thrilling grand lucky draw with an array of exciting prizes.

KDF will organise another fundraising activity, “Got To Goal,” on Dec 7-8 at Kick Off @ Kovan from 9 am to 6.30 pm.

The futsal tournament will be graced by guest of honour Ms Tin Pei Lin, Macpherson SMC MP.

The event will feature former Singapore national footballer Hassan Sunny and other players from the Football Association of Singapore to interact with participants and amplify the vibrant atmosphere.

The early bird discount for the futsal tournament has been extended until Nov 22. Those interested may sign up here – “Got To Goal”.

Through their annual charity fundraising events such as “Got To Walk 2024” and “Got To Goal”, KDF aims to ensure that no kidney patient perishes due to a lack of funds for dialysis.

The foundation is committed to delivering quality care, promoting public awareness about kidney health and making a meaningful difference in the lives of kidney patients.