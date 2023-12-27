Netflix’s latest thriller, “Leave the World Behind” by Sam Esmail, follows the Sandford family on a seemingly normal vacation. Their Long Island rental turns ominous when unexpected guests arrive amid a city blackout. Suspicion turns to intrigue as events unfold, hinting at an impending world crisis beyond their refuge.

Here are some recommendations to watch if you enjoyed the show.

Don’t Look Up (2021)

“Don’t Look Up,” by Adam McKay foresees Earth’s demise in six months due to a comet strike. Two astronomers face varied reactions while trying to alert authorities and the public. Satirical in its approach, the film serves as an allegory, highlighting humanity’s collective ineptitude in tackling impending crises.

Z for Zachariah (2015)

“Z for Zachariah” presents a tense, foreboding atmosphere, blending compelling character development with a realistic portrayal. Similar to “Leave the World Behind,” it delves into pervasive distrust amid an apocalyptic scenario. However, the film explores not just trust but the impact of trust given, starring Margot Robbie in a standout role.

A Quiet Place (2018)

In “A Quiet Place” and “Leave the World Behind,” family stands central, albeit in contrasting ways. The former depicts them as established survivors post-apocalypse, while in Netflix thrillers like the latter, they navigate becoming survivors amidst unfolding circumstances. The film remains a standout in apocalyptic cinema, spawning an ongoing, successful franchise.

The Trigger Effect (1996)

The 1996 film “The Trigger Effect” follows Matthew and Annie, navigating perilous situations during a citywide blackout. With friend Joe, they confront unforeseen dangers stemming from power loss. Their attempt to reach Annie’s parents’ house spirals into darkness as they face fuel depletion on a daunting road trip.

Knock at the Cabin (2023)

In “Knock at the Cabin” and “Leave the World Behind,” families grapple with the improbable to safeguard themselves, mirroring themes of belief amid uncertainty. However, while Shyamalan’s film adjusts the original story, softening its impact, “Leave the World Behind” remains faithful to Alam’s book, exemplifying a faithful adaptation.

10 Cloverfield Lane (2016)

“10 Cloverfield Lane,” part of the Cloverfield universe, excels as an apocalyptic thriller with strong sci-fi elements. While isolation drives its core, Michelle’s intuition becomes pivotal. The film delves into character depth, offering insight into their actions, even if not all are agreeable, crafting a compelling narrative.

The Road (2009)

“The Road,” adapted from Cormac McCarthy’s novel, follows an unnamed man and his son in a desolate, post-apocalyptic world. Their simple quest to reach the coast is fraught with dangers from scavenging humans turned cannibalistic, depicting a harrowing journey through a deserted Earth’s remains.

Take Shelter (2001)

“Take Shelter,” an underrated psychological thriller akin to “Leave the World Behind,” thrives on ambiguity, crafting tension from uncertainty. It deeply explores Samantha and Curtis’ relationship amidst possible supernatural events without fully confirming them.

Seeking a Friend for the End of the World (2012)

“Lorene Scafaria’s ‘Seeking a Friend for the End of the World’ follows Dodge and Penny, facing the impending apocalypse after an asteroid dooms humanity. Abandoned by his wife and unable to reach her family, Dodge and Penny bond in their final three weeks, forging an unlikely friendship amidst imminent destruction.”

The Divide (2011)

Xavier Gens’ unsettling film, “The Divide,” features Michael Biehn, Milo Ventimiglia, and a cast delivering intense performances. The story explores a dark turn during a lockdown scenario, prompting harrowing “what if” questions. While entirely fictional, the film’s deeply disturbing nature may not suit sensitive audiences due to its intense content.

Read More News

Cover Photo: WikiCommons

The post Check out these shows if you enjoyed ‘Leave the World Behind’ appeared first on The Independent News.