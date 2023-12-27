Many of us remember how Donald Trump made a cameo appearance in the hit film Home Alone 2. As people tune in to watch these holiday classics, the story of how Donald Trump got the cameo is quite interesting and not surprisingly shocking.

The scene where he appears is in the lobby of the New York City Plaza Hotel. Kevin asks him for directions and Trump does a double-take before giving them to him.

Home Alone 2 at the Plaza Hotel

In an interview with Business Insider, Home Alone 2 director Chris Columbus explains the cameo. He said that Trump who owns the Plaza Hotel refused to let the crew film there unless they gave him a small role in the film.

Columbus said when they asked for permission to film in the hotel’s lobby, Trump reportedly said, “The only way you can use the Plaza is if I’m in the movie.”

“So we agreed to put him in the movie, and when we screened it for the first time the oddest thing happened: People cheered when Trump showed up on-screen. So I said to my editor, ‘Leave him in the movie. It’s a moment for the audience.’ But he did bully his way into the movie.”

In 2017, Matt Damon told the Hollywood Reporter that Trump would not permit filmmakers to shoot at his properties unless he was featured in the film, though these cameos were often cut from the finished product.

On screen appearances

Down the road Trump leveraged all these on screen appearances such as in Little Rascals, Sex in the City and The Nanny to star in The Apprentice which made him a household name.

Home Alone 2: Lost in New York is a Christmas comedy classic. The film came out in 1992 and is a sequel to 1990’s Home Alone. The sequel stars Macaulay Culkin, Joe Pesci, Daniel Stern, John Heard, Tim Curry, Brenda Fricker and Catherine O’Hara.

Cover Photo: Wikipedia

