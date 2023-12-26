Entertainment

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck still have PTSD from first romance

ByLydia Koh

December 26, 2023
jennifer-lopez-and-ben-affleck-still-have-ptsd-from-first-romance

Guadalupe, Jennifer Lopez

Jennifer Lopez recently disclosed that both she and her husband, Ben Affleck, are grappling with PTSD resulting from the intense media scrutiny during their initial relationship phase. In an interview with Variety, she revealed their struggles, emphasizing that their upcoming album and film, “This Is Me… Now,” delves into their rekindled romance but admits feeling anxious about putting their personal lives in the spotlight once more.

Lopez  and artists

Despite this nervousness, Lopez expressed maturity and a newfound perspective, noting their evolved understanding of life’s true priorities and the insignificance of others’ opinions. Lopez emphasized the importance of authenticity for artists, acknowledging the unconventional path they’ve chosen and the necessity of following their hearts.

Photo: Wikipedia/Ben Affleck

Affleck partially scripted the film

Their upcoming film, partially scripted by Affleck and featuring a letter he wrote to her in 2002, remains enigmatic, described by Lopez as a ‘musical experience’ that must be seen and felt to be understood.

Their relationship, originally kindled on the set of “Gigli” in 2003, faced considerable challenges due to media attention and the failure of the film at the box office. This scrutiny turned their relationship into tabloid fodder, contributing to their eventual breakup in 2003, following the cancellation of their wedding.

Reignited romance in 2021

Both Lopez and Affleck went on to have marriages and children with other partners. Lopez married and divorced Marc Anthony, sharing twins Max and Emme. Meanwhile, Affleck shares three children with ex-wife Jennifer Garner—Violet, Seraphina, and Samuel.

Despite their separate paths, Lopez and Affleck reignited their romance in 2021 and married in Las Vegas in 2022. Their journey, marked by intense media scrutiny and personal growth, forms the backdrop of their upcoming artistic projects.

Read More News

After Disney pulls from X, Elon Musk pulls them from Tesla screens 

Cover Photo: IG

The post Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck still have PTSD from first romance appeared first on The Independent News.

ByLydia Koh

Related Post

Entertainment

Jung So Min of Love Next Door addresses rumours of dating Jung Hae In

October 10, 2024 Lydia Koh
Entertainment

First look at The Fiery Priest 2 as Kim Nam Gil, Honey Lee, and Kim Sung Kyun prepare to dispense justice

October 10, 2024 Lydia Koh
Entertainment

Aespawesome surprise! — aespa unleashes charm bombs in solo tracks, dropping it on Oct 9

October 7, 2024 Lydia Koh

You missed

Featured News Home News

Chee Soon Juan’s Orange & Teal café, Marina Square outlet closes down ‘due to rising costs’

October 12, 2024 Anna Maria Romero
Celebrity

Girls’ Generation’s YoonA shows generosity with 100 million KRW donation to Korea Childhood Leukemia Foundation

October 12, 2024 Lydia Koh
Celebrity

BLACKPINK’s Jennie’s “MANTRA” scores a “Triple-Kill” on China’s top 3 music platforms

October 12, 2024 Lydia Koh
Lifestyle

Unleash your inner spy or Samurai as Japan’s taxi drivers turn into bodyguards and ninjas for a price!

October 12, 2024 JARA CARBALLO

© Copyright 2023 The Independent Singapore. All Rights Reserved.