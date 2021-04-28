Celebrity parents Edmund Chen and Xiang Yun celebrate daughter Yixin’s 21st birthday

- Advertisement -

Singapore – Turning 21 is commonly associated with adulthood and freedom, and it’s definitely a special occasion not to be missed. This is especially for celebrity parents Edmund Chen and Xiang Yun who celebrated their daughter Yixin’s 21st birthday in the cutest way possible.

Their daughter Yixin, who’s a young actress herself, officially turned 21 on Apr 26, and her parents proudly celebrated the occasion by sharing various throwback photos on Instagram.

Papa Chen had uploaded a photo of Yixin soon after she was born with the caption: “21 years ago, our family welcomed a new member. A girl who loves to laugh, she is our beloved princess. She likes singing and dancing, and the world is her stage.”

He highlighted that even though 7,665 days have passed since then, it still feels like it was only yesterday.

Yun, aka mama Chen, shared a photo of Yixin as a little girl and captioned it saying: “Since young, you’ve always been mischievous and I’ve always been tickled by how adorable you are. As you grew up, I admired how efficient you are. Today, you turn 21, but I have complicated feelings.”

As a parent, it can be rather difficult watching your children grow up so quickly and gaining their own independence – but that’s not all the young actress’ mama wrote.

She continued: “I’m happy that you are an adult, but I can’t bear for you to be independent. I wish you could always snuggle up in my embrace and share everything with me. I don’t just want to be your mother, I want to be your bestie. On this special day, I wish you happiness and health. Happy birthday!”

To top it off, Yixin’s brother Yixi joined in the birthday fun as well by sharing a funny picture of the two of them.

It was accompanied by a heartwarming caption. He wrote: “In a blink of an eye, you are all grown up. I still remember when I hugged you the first time when you were so tiny; I had no idea how to even carry you back then. And we look like complete potatoes… And now… YOU SLAYING IT. Continue doing what you do and shine bright!”

How adorable is that!

The Chen family each dedicated a special post to Yixin, who is apparently away filming in Batam.

Last but not least, Yixin’s boyfriend, actor Gavin Teo, joined the Chen family in the birthday celebration as the birthday girl shared a screenshot of him with her parents. And, of course, he’s also dedicated a special post to her.

However, it’s not all smiles for the young couple as Teo’s mom had passed away on Apr 18 and so he returned to Johor Bahru to be with his family.

The young actor highlighted in his caption that he’d been able to pull through this challenging period, all thanks to Yixin’s support.

"Thank you for being the light in my darkness, for being my biggest support no matter how busy your filming schedule in Batam is, for making me feel your strong presence and warmth despite me being quarantined alone here in Malaysia," Teo wrote.

