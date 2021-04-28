Wives give cheating husbands impotence-inducing drug to get them to behave

- Advertisement -

Beijing – Some women have been reportedly slipping drugs that cause male impotence into their partners’ diet to ensure the men don’t cheat on them.

Some Chinese wives have been found feeding their husbands diethylstilbestrol, a synthetic estrogen that can prevent men from achieving an erection, reported Global Times on Apr 26.

An article circulating on social media, including WeChat, highlighted that the women purchased the medicine through online shops.

They secretly mixed it into their husbands’ drinks and meals.

Diethylstilbestrol, also known as stilbestrol or stilboestrol, was widely used in the past for various reasons, such as pregnancy support for women with recurring miscarriages, and hormone therapy.

It was eventually being used only for treating prostate cancer and breast cancer by 2007.

According to reports, some women succeeded in getting their unfaithful husbands to stop cheating after consuming the medicine.

“The medicine took effect just two weeks after I started feeding it to my husband. Now he basically stays at home, behaving well,” shared a female netizen who used it on her husband.

However, the drug was also identified as a carcinogen by the World Health Organisation.

The medicine was removed from online listings after the article went viral, as confirmed by Global Times.

Meanwhile, Xiaoxiang Morning Herald revealed that some shops continued to sell the medicine secretly in an odourless and water-soluble white powder form. According to one shop, it had sold the medication to over 100 customers in a month.

Staff from the shop claimed that the medicine usually takes 15 days to become effective, adding that a man’s ability to achieve an erection will return to normal after 21 days if he stops taking it.

Wives could face criminal charges if their husbands are severely affected by such practices, reminded legal experts.

Furthermore, online shops could face prosecution for selling medication without the relevant medical sales licences./TISG

