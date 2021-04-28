Entertainment Arts Nick Jonas reveals life lessons learned from Priyanka Chopra: 'She's taught me...

Nick Jonas reveals life lessons learned from Priyanka Chopra: ‘She’s taught me about taking it easy’

Nick Jonas on life lessons he's learned from Priyanka Chopra

Priyanka Chopra misses her husband Nick Jonas. Picture: Instagram

Author

Hindustan Times

Date

Category

EntertainmentArtsCelebrityLifestyleHealth & Fitness
- Advertisement -

India — Nick Jonas has revealed that he has inculcated a few important life lessons from Priyanka Chopra. The singer, who married the actor in December 2018, recently opened up about his life with Priyanka and said that she has taught him to about taking things easy.

The Jonas Brothers member made the confession during his podcast called “Time to Walk” on Apple’s Fitness + platform. Nick said, “Sometimes you have to slow down to kick it into high gear again. And, you know, she’s taught me a lot about going with the flow and taking it easy, something I’m still wrestling with every day. But it’s definitely a better way to live life. Of all the lessons I’ve learned so far, I think that’s the most important, is just to take some time out whether it’s a walk or a movie, whatever it is for you. Just take a step back for a minute.”

In the podcast, Nick also revisited the time he and Priyanka were still getting to know each other. The singer remembered his brother, singer Kevin Jonas talking to him about Quantico and praising Priyanka.

- Advertisement -

Priyanka and Nick connected via Twitter before they began texting each other. After having met in New York City, the two reunited in Los Angeles, where they watched Beauty and the Beast at the Hollywood Bowl. In the podcast, he revealed that on that day he knew she was the one.

“It was so nice when we settled into just life. And life is the simple things. You know, it’s watching a movie at the end of the day, ordering takeout. It’s walking the dogs. We have three now. It’s getting to know each other each day and learning something new. And there’s a simplicity about that that I think is so reassuring and comforting,” he said.

Nick and Priyanka spent the Covid-19 induced lockdown last year in Los Angeles. After the ease of the lockdown, Priyanka headed to Germany to complete her schedule on The Matrix 4 while Nick stayed back to work on his music. It was at that time that Nick worked on his album Spaceman. The singer had previously mentioned that the songs on the album are like love letters to Priyanka.Follow us on Social Media

Send in your scoops to news@theindependent.sg 

Tags: , , ,
- Advertisement -
Featured News

Lawrence Wong: Will the next Finance Minister become the next PM – this time?

Finance Ministers do not necessarily become Prime Ministers. But being a Finance Minister at a time like now is significant. So I would say Lawrence Wong is very much the man of the hour. Watch this space. Do not take your...
View Post
Featured News

Diner’s meal ruined after she finds bone in fish fillet, chef tells her she should check 

Singapore—Fish fillets are expected to be boneless, especially when they’re eaten as part of a sandwich which one takes in one's hands and polishes off —without checking for bones. Right?  Apparently not, as one netizen found out at T Bob's Corner, where she...
View Post
COVID 19

MOH: 3rd Covid shot possibly needed after 18 months

Singapore—Speaking at a virtual news conference on Thursday (Apr 22), the Ministry of Health’s (MOH) Kenneth Mak said a booster vaccine shot may be needed to protect people against Covid-19 eighteen months after they get their vaccinations, to combat waning immunity. The...
View Post
Follow us on Social Media

Send in your scoops to news@theindependent.sg 

© The Independent News & Media Pte Ltd, Singapore
Theindependent