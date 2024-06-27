Health

Cardiovascular disease kills more women than breast cancer—Singapore Heart Foundation

ByJewel Stolarchuk

June 27, 2024

SINGAPORE: A recent survey by the Singapore Heart Foundation has highlighted a significant gap in awareness regarding women’s health.

The “Women’s Heart Health Survey” found that cardiovascular disease is the leading cause of death among women globally. Still, despite its prominence, many women mistakenly believe breast cancer to be the number one cause of death.

Among the 1,000 Singapore women surveyed, only about 10% accurately identified cardiovascular disease as the leading cause of death among women. In contrast, approximately 40% incorrectly thought breast cancer was the primary killer.

This misconception was most pronounced among Chinese respondents, where only 43% of those who correctly identified the leading cause of death belonged to this demographic group.

Locally, cardiovascular diseases account for about 30% of female deaths annually, highlighting the critical need for improved public education and awareness on this issue.

The survey also explored exercise habits and attitudes towards physical activity, which are essential for preventing heart disease.

Alarmingly, nearly 90% of local women fail to meet the recommended 150 to 300 minutes of exercise per week. Common barriers include lack of time, fatigue from work, and general inertia.

However, the findings offer a silver lining: more than 80% of women indicated they would be more inclined to exercise if they had the support of partners, family, or friends.

Furthermore, 86% expressed a willingness to encourage others to exercise regularly. These results suggest that community-driven initiatives could play a pivotal role in overcoming obstacles to regular physical activity.

In response to these findings, the Singapore Heart Foundation continues to focus on community engagement to boost awareness and encourage a heart-healthy lifestyle.

Since 2016, the Foundation has organized the biannual Pledge Your Heart Walk, a key event promoting heart disease prevention. This year’s walk took place at Jurong Lake Gardens, attracting about 2,000 participants.

Senior Minister of State Sim Ann, the guest of honour, highlighted the importance of collective effort in promoting regular exercise and said that the community could play a very positive role in encouraging a healthy lifestyle for women. /TISG

ByJewel Stolarchuk

Related Post

Health

WHO urges adolescent-friendly health systems, highlighting investments in adolescent health had triple dividend benefit

September 23, 2024 Jasmime Kaur Darshan
Health

Internet obliges Singaporean who asked why SIA interviews are ‘insanely dumb’

September 21, 2024 Anna Maria Romero
Health

Myanmar’s poorest turn to social media to sell their internal organs

September 18, 2024 Jasmime Kaur Darshan

You missed

Home News

PUB to triple capacity of Tuas NEWater Factory to 75 million gallons daily

October 2, 2024 Jewel Stolarchuk
Property

HDB to release 8,500 flats in largest BTO exercise of 2024

October 2, 2024 Jewel Stolarchuk
Featured News In the Hood

Punggol’s “neighbour from hell” has now moved to Bukit Merah but continues to horrify her neighbouring residents away

October 2, 2024 Anna Maria Romero
Home News

Drop in gas and electricity prices from October to December

October 2, 2024 Anna Maria Romero

© Copyright 2023 The Independent Singapore. All Rights Reserved.