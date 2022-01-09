Home News Car crash at HDB carpark: Driver trapped in rental vehicle that caught...

Car crash at HDB carpark: Driver trapped in rental vehicle that caught fire dies

Photo: FB and IG screengrab/Tan Khim Huan and sgfollowsall

As nearby residents rushed to extinguish the beginnings of a fire, a loud explosion was heard, and the car burst into flames.

By Hana O
Singapore – A man in his mid-30s died after being trapped inside a rental vehicle following a car crash in a Housing and Development Board (HDB) carpark near Guillemard Road.

The Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) was alerted to the incident on Friday (Jan 7), after a Mazda 3 had crashed into a parked car at Block 42 Cassia Crescent, next to the Geylang Police Post.

Residents of the block noticed the smoke at around 3 pm. The collision had crushed the Mazda’s bonnet while the cabin was filled with smoke.

As nearby residents rushed to extinguish the beginnings of a fire, a loud explosion was heard, and the car burst into flames.

Reports noted that a police officer tried pulling the driver out of the car to no avail.

The fire lasted 15 to 20 minutes before SCDF firefighters arrived at the scene. The fire was extinguished at about 3:40 pm.

An SCDF paramedic pronounced the driver dead at the scene.

Facebook user Tan Khim Huan shared footage of the car ablaze while police officers tried hosing down the fire.

Photo: FB screengrab/Tan Khim Huan

Videos of the incident taken from nearby HDB units were also shared on Instagram page @sgfollowsall on Friday.

One of the videos showed SCDF firefighters addressing the vehicle engulfed in flames.

Photo: IG screengrab/sgfollowsall

In another video, the billowing smoke from the car could be seen from the nearby block.

Photo: IG screengrab/sgfollowsall

The vehicle was reportedly leased from @i_rent_you2 on the e-commerce platform Carousell.

“I rushed to the site when the police called that my car was involved in the incident,” said Mr Ong, the company’s operations manager.

He noted that the man who rented the car was in his mid-30s.

Preliminary investigations indicate no foul play. Police investigations are ongoing./TISG

