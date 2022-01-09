Canberra Crescent residents face choked up rubbish chutes up to 3rd floor, foul smell and cockroaches lurk at corridors

- Advertisement -

Singapore – Two blocks in Canberra Crescent recently experienced blocked rubbish chutes, resulting in foul-smelling trash and cockroaches greeting residents at common corridors.

According to a Sembawang Town Council representative, the newly appointed waste collection company experienced a refuse collection problem, leading to choked up common trash chutes on the lower floors of blocks 131B and 131C.

Residents shared with The Straits Times on Friday (Jan 7) that a rotting smell came from the chute area while cockroaches lurked nearby.

“It was quite worrying because I have a newborn baby boy, and our unit is near the chute,” said a resident who wanted to be known only as Ms Oh to ST.

Another resident said that the chutes were “jammed” and became inaccessible for around three days.

“Rubbish bins were left there as a temporary solution so that residents didn’t have to leave bags of trash on the ground,” he noted.

Meanwhile, a second-floor resident highlighted a health safety concern after spotting used face masks sticking out of the chute. “That’s a common area where the virus might spread,” she added.

“The overflowing rubbish at Block 131C Canberra Crescent was due to the refuse collection problem faced by the newly appointed public waste collector, which took over the refuse waste collection in Sembawang GRC effective from Jan 1,” said the town council representative, although did not explain what the refuse collection problem was in detail.

It was reported that the rubbish chutes had been cleaned as of Friday.

Blocked or dirty trash chute areas are issues residents have raised in the past.

In December last year, a Housing and Development Board (HDB) resident found their rubbish chute area looking like a “study corner.”

“I understand if sometimes you have a lot of things to throw and it is tiring to move it downstairs. But I don’t understand why you have to completely block the chute,” said the concerned individual.

A similar case also made rounds online in August last year after a Tampines Street HDB resident discovered garbage strewn around their trash chute area.

Residents with furniture and other bulky items needing disposal can call their respective TC during office hours to request the service. Most allow up to three moveable items per household per month free of charge. /TISG

