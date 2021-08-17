Resident angered at garbage strewn around rubbish chute

- Advertisement -

Singapore — A member of the public complained about the mess left by other residents of the Housing Board block at the garbage chute.

The internet user took to a Facebook group called “Complaint Singapore” to complain about the inconsiderate behaviour of his neighbours.

One of the photos he shared showed numerous garbage bags lying on the ground near the garbage chute, which was left open.

He also showed a photo of the hallway leading to the garbage chute. The hallway appeared to be completely clogged with all the trash that was in that area.

The internet user wondered how he was supposed to get rid of his garbage since the passage to the garbage chute was blocked.

“How to dispose rubbish??? Passage way all blocked!” he wrote in his caption.

In a reply to a comment, he also shared that this incident happened in a Housing Board block at Tampines Street 45.

Other netizen shared their thoughts and opinions about this incident in the comments.

Some netizens felt that the people who dumped their garbage in the area of the garbage chutes were inconsiderate and failed to think about other residents.

A netizen was also worried that leaving the chute ajar could lead to cockroaches climbing out and further dirtying the environment.

A few netizens recommended that the poster bring the issue up to his town council, so they could look into the issue and ameliorate it. One netizen, in particular, suggested that CCTVs could be installed at the rubbish chute area to deter residents from carelessly discarding their rubbish.

A netizen remarked that she preferred the arrangement whereby everyone had to access the rubbish chute from inside their homes so that everyone would have to deal with their own rubbish.

You Zi Xuan is an intern at The Independent SG. /TISG

