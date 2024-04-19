Lifestyle

‘Cannibals’ in Biden’s story, another embellished tale?

ByGemma Iso

April 19, 2024
‘cannibals’-in-biden’s-story,-another-embellished-tale?

President Joe Biden’s recent recounting of his uncle’s fate has sparked intrigue and raised eyebrows across the nation. Twice this week, Biden shared a poignant narrative about his uncle, Ambrose Finnegan, a valiant soldier, implying that he was eaten by cannibals. However, the details he revealed diverged significantly from the official account.

During a visit to a war memorial in Scranton, Pennsylvania, Biden wove a vivid tale of his uncle’s heroism and tragedy. He spoke of Finnegan’s bravery as an Army Air Corps lieutenant, flying reconnaissance missions over the perilous war zones. Yet, it was the chilling revelation about Finnegan’s disappearance that captured headlines and imagination alike.

“My Uncle Bosie was a hell of an athlete,” Biden recounted, “but he got shot down in New Guinea, and they never found the body because there used to be − there were a lot of cannibals − for real − in that part of New Guinea.”

Plane crash but no cannibals?

However, Biden’s narrative clashed with the official report from the Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency (DPAA), which stated that Finnegan and his comrades perished in a plane crash off the New Guinea coast, with no mention of cannibalism.

The DPAA’s account described a harrowing ordeal of a doomed flight, where Finnegan and his fellow servicemen vanished without a trace, leaving behind unanswered questions and lingering sorrow. Yet, Biden’s vivid portrayal hinted at a darker fate, one shrouded in the shadows of jungle lore and ancient fears.

As speculation swirled, White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre offered no clarification on the accuracy of Biden’s account, choosing instead to emphasize the President’s commitment to honoring veterans and their families.

But the lingering question remained: Did President Biden’s uncle truly fall prey to cannibals, or was it a tale woven from the threads of memory and imagination?

Cover Photo: Depositphotos

Read More News

Trump’s slip of the tongue, did he admit guilt?

The post ‘Cannibals’ in Biden’s story, another embellished tale? appeared first on The Independent News.

ByGemma Iso

Related Post

Lifestyle

From rejection to triumph: How a child kicked out of Macau’s top hotel became its owner

October 30, 2024 Jasmime Kaur Darshan
Featured News Lifestyle

Happy Diwali or Happy Deepavali? — Singaporean Indians enlighten a netizen on the true meaning of the word for the Hindu Festival of Lights

October 30, 2024 Anna Maria Romero
Lifestyle

China’s spooky shutdown: Police ghost Halloween festivities in Shanghai, boo-ting out merrymakers

October 29, 2024 Jasmime Kaur Darshan

You missed

Business & Economy

Singapore’s digital economy thrives, representing 17.7% of GDP

October 31, 2024 Jewel Stolarchuk
Home News

SMU to offer up to 40% tuition fee discounts for master’s degree programmes in celebration of 25th anniversary

October 31, 2024 Jewel Stolarchuk
Home News

Singapore unveils national anti-money laundering strategy to bolster financial integrity

October 31, 2024 Jewel Stolarchuk
Featured News In the Hood

Passenger complains about a man who takes off his shoes on the train, but netizens say, “If it doesn’t stink, it’s okay”

October 31, 2024 Anna Maria Romero

© Copyright 2023 The Independent Singapore. All Rights Reserved.