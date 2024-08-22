SINGAPORE: Canon Singapore Pte. Ltd. (Canon Singapore) has announced the return of the Canon PhotoMarathon on Sept 28, 2024, marking its first in-person event in five years. Canon invites photographers of all ages and skill levels to capture the beauty of Singapore, celebrating the diversity and creativity through the theme “Every Lens, Every Age.”

The event offers participants a chance to demonstrate their creativity in a series of two-hour submission windows for each theme. This format encourages them to “think on their feet” and think outside the box when it comes to creativity.

Mr Andrew Koh, Vice President and Head of Singapore Operations Group at Canon Singapore, expressed enthusiasm about the event’s return. “We’re thrilled to see the Canon PhotoMarathon return, and we can’t wait to witness the creativity that emerges from this event. It’s not just about taking photos; it’s about preserving moments, telling stories, and connecting with a community that shares a love for capturing the world through a lens. If you have a love for photography, make this #yourCanonEventSG.”

What prizes can you win at the Canon PhotoMarathon?

Participants will have the opportunity to win an array of impressive prizes worth up to S$47,000.

In the Open Category, the grand prize includes the EOS R6 Mark II Kit, paired with a PIXMA TS8370a printer, worth over S$4,000. Other winners will also receive Canon kits, to support their love for photography.

In the Student Category, first place will earn an EOS R8 Kit and a PIXMA E4570 printer, worth over S$2,500. Prizes for second and third places will also include Canon equipment designed to inspire young photographers.

How to join the Canon PhotoMarathon?

Registration is now open! Early birds can enjoy discounts until Sept 1, 2024.

To be part of this exciting event and capture the beauty of Singapore through your lens, visit the Canon PhotoMarathon official website at https://www.yourcanonevent.sg/ for more details and to secure your spot. /TISG