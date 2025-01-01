SINGAPORE: Singapore will soon host The Lord of the Rings – A Musical Tale, a production that has captivated audiences around the world. The show, presented by Base Entertainment Asia in collaboration with Kevin Wallace Productions, GWB Entertainment, Middle-earth Enterprises, and others, will take place at the Sands Theatre in August 2025.

After successful performances at the Chicago Shakespeare Theater and Auckland’s Civic Theatre, the musical will embark on an Australian tour starting January 2025 before finally arriving in Singapore. This theatrical adaptation of J.R.R. Tolkien’s iconic The Lord of the Rings trilogy offers a unique perspective, telling the story from the point of view of the Hobbits.

Audiences can expect breathtaking visuals, stirring music, and a talented ensemble of actor-musicians who will bring Middle-earth to life. The folk-inspired score, composed by A.R. Rahman, Finnish folk band Värttinä, and Christopher Nightingale, will be performed live throughout the production, enhancing the immersive experience.

The show’s book and lyrics are crafted by Shaun McKenna and Matthew Warchus. It begins with Bilbo Baggins’ eleventy-first birthday celebration in the Shire before following Frodo Baggins as he inherits the mysterious One Ring and embarks on a dangerous journey to Mordor, joined by the Fellowship of the Ring.

Ticket sales for this highly anticipated event will begin soon. Klook World Members can enjoy an exclusive 20 percent pre-sale starting at 10am on January 6, 2025. A 20 percent discount will also be available during the DBS/POSB x Klook pre-sale, running from January 7 to January 31, 2025, between 10am and 11:59pm. Additionally, a similar pre-sale through DBS/POSB x Klook/MBS/SISTIC will be available from January 8 to January 31, 2025, during the same hours.

For waitlist subscribers, a 15 percent discount will be offered from January 8 to January 31, 2025, starting at 12pm and ending at 11:59pm each day.

General tickets will go on sale from January 10, 2025, through Marina Bay Sands Ticketing, SISTIC, and Klook.