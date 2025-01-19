SINGAPORE: Singapore Art Week 2025 is set to enliven the streets of Singapore with immersive works to captivate locals and tourists alike. From Jan 17 to 26, 2025, the city will once again transform into a mosaic filled with creativity and vibrancy as Singapore Art Week (SAW) 2025 returns for its 13th year.

The event is primarily organised by the National Arts Council (NAC) and is supported by the Singapore Tourism Board (STB). Titled “Art Takes Over”, this dynamic 10-day festival features over 130 events spread across the city, spotlighting the very best of visual art.

From the streets of Tanjong Pagar Distripark to the vibrant Little India and Kampong Glam, as well as iconic hubs like Marina Bay, Gillman Barracks, Civic District, and Bras Basah.Bugis, the event invites everyone to explore art in every corner of the Lion City.

“SAW is a platform where creative and artistic collaborations promise unique and memorable experiences with art at its core for both visitors and locals alike, enhancing Singapore’s appeal as an attractive arts and cultural destination,” said Lim Shoo Ling, Director of Arts and Cultural Precincts of the STB.

SAW 2025 highlights

SAW 2025 will host an explosive lineup of exhibitions, installations, and performances that celebrate Singapore’s culture, diversity, and excellence. The public can expect a plethora of events hosted by both local and international artists to show Singapore’s best to the world. Some programmes highlighted by the NAC are the following:

Art After Dark

According to the official SAW 2025 website, Art After Dark will once again be held at Gillman Barracks on Jan 24 to 25. The event is presented by New Mongrels and will showcase a collective of local, up-and-coming musicians across various genres ranging from R&B, electronic, rock, and hip hop.

Throughout the two-day event, nine artists will take the stage. The first night will feature performances by Bellied Star, tomo blu, iiara, Saints Among Sinners, and nkei. On the second night, rhyu, Inkblot Page, NU SAN, and Tabitha Nauser are slated to perform. Admission for the event is free and is scheduled to start at 6 PM for both nights.

Sonic Sessions

Sonic Sessions is another popular event that will make another appearance for this year’s edition of SAW. It will be held at The Spire at Tanjong Pagar Distripark located between Blocks 37 to 39. Sonic Sessions will be held for two weekends on Jan 17-18 and Jan 24-25.

The event will feature a total of 15 performances, showcasing a variety of genres with acts such as Pleasantry, Subsonic Eye, O$P$, ArunDitha, and more. It kicks off at 6:30 PM on Jan 17, with a 5:30 PM start time on the other three dates. The event will have free admission.

SAW x LTA

For the second year in a row, the NAC partnered with the Land Transport Authority (LTA) to improve public transport spaces by connecting commuters with the vibrant local art scene. Pedestrians and commuters can expect to see interactive artwork to brighten up their days as they travel through the city.

SAW 2025 will feature artworks at eight MRT stations, with a themed train expected to pass through them. These stations are Tanjong Katong, Little India, Fort Canning, Tampines, Raffles Place, Bugis, Dhoby Ghaut, and HarbourFront.

SAW Forum 2025

The Singapore Art Week Forum 2025 gathered international artists, curators, and cultural practitioners to explore how art can impact communities and redefine the relationship between institutions and the public. Held on Jan 15, the forum featured a keynote and two panel discussions.

The event was organised by the National Arts Council, National Gallery Singapore, and Singapore Art Museum. The keynote speaker was Chicago-based artist Theaster Gates who talked about the larger impact artists can have on the wider public.

The first panel revolved around the topic of “Connecting Spaces” and the panellists talked about how community, art, and social discourse are intricately interwoven. The panellists were the following: The Art Labor Collective (Arlette Quỳnh-Anh Trần and Trương Công Tùng), Lilian Chee, Sharon Chin, and Henriette Vamberg.

Later in the day, the second panel talked about “Creating Communities,” which featured panellists Grégory Castéra, Sharmini Pereira, and Hilde Teerlinck. This panel discussed the important role of patronage in the arts, focusing on building a shared space for artistic development with collectors and philanthropists.

Singapore as a global cultural hub

Singapore Art Week 2025 is a vibrant and dynamic celebration of art, creativity, and community. This festival offers both locals and visitors the chance to experience the city through a creative lens.

As Lion City transforms into a melting pot of diverse arts and culture, Singapore Art Week 2025 invites everyone to explore, appreciate, and celebrate the infinite possibilities of art.