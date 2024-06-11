Celebrity

Byun Woo Seok’s winning streak continues in his ‘drama actor brand reputation’ rankings for June

ByLydia Koh

June 11, 2024

The drama ‘Lovely Runner’ may have concluded, but Byun Woo Seok’s popularity endures. According to the latest big data analysis of ‘drama actor brand reputation’ in June, Byun Woo Seok secured the top position.

Using a brand reputation algorithm, the Korea Corporate Reputation Research Institute analysed 50 actors’ brand big data from dramas that aired between May 11 and June 11.

This analysis considered consumer participation, media coverage, communication, and community indices. June’s data, which totalled 67,895,282, showed a 5.99% increase compared to May’s total.

Photo: Instagram/Byun Woo Seok

Factoring data

The drama actor brand reputation assessment involved several indices: participation, media, communication, and community.

The brand reputation index was calculated by extracting big data, analyzing consumer behaviour, and classifying it into participation, communication, media, community, and social values, with assigned weights.

Despite the end of the tvN drama ‘Lovely Runner’, Byun Woo Seok remains at the forefront, while Kim Hye Yoon has climbed to third place, reflecting sustained popularity.

See also  Byun Woo Seok sets out on his 1st Asian tour to meet fans

Brand reputation

Byun Woo Seok’s brand, which reached the number one spot, scored a participation index of 2,962,927, a media index of 2,277,471, a communication index of 3,356,559, and a community index of 3,802,496, culminating in a brand reputation index of 12,399,453.

Byun Woo Seok is a South Korean actor and model who became famous for his leading role in the 2024 drama Lovely Runner. He began his career in modelling in 2010 and transitioned to acting in 2016 with a role in “Dear My Friends.”

He built his career with cameo roles in popular dramas such as “Weightlifting Fairy Kim Bok-joo” in 2016 and “Moon Lovers: Scarlet Heart Ryeo”.

He received recognition for his supporting role in “Flower Crew: Joseon Marriage Agency” (2019) and landed his first lead role in “Record of Youth” (2020).

Byun Woo Seok achieved widespread fame for his starring role as Ryu Sun-jae in “Lovely Runner” (2024). Born on October 31, 1991, he remains a prominent figure in the entertainment industry.

ByLydia Koh

Related Post

Celebrity

NCT’s Jaehyun announces LP version of his debut solo album, J, is coming soon!

September 14, 2024 Lydia Koh
Celebrity

VMAs 2024: Watch this endearing exchange as BLACKPINK’s Lisa hugs Tyla as she applauds the ROCKSTAR vocalist

September 12, 2024 Lydia Koh
Celebrity

NCT’s Doyoung breaks down in tears during his performance amid ex-member Taeil’s continuous scandal

September 10, 2024 Lydia Koh

You missed

Technology

60,000 more engineers are needed to boost Malaysia’s semiconductor industry growth

September 16, 2024 Mary Alavanza
Sports

Soh fast, so successful! — Runner Soh Rui Yong sets national record for 5km men’s road race and earns law degree in same week

September 16, 2024 Anna Maria Romero
SG Economy

Singapore’s businesses weather carbon tax hike with minimal impact, SEAS survey reveals

September 16, 2024 Gemma Iso
Business

Temasek reportedly close to acquiring 20% stake in Blackstone-owned VFS Global?

September 16, 2024 Mary Alavanza

© Copyright 2023 The Independent Singapore. All Rights Reserved.