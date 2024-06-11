Byun Woo Seok’s winning streak continues in his ‘drama actor brand reputation’ rankings for June

The drama ‘Lovely Runner’ may have concluded, but Byun Woo Seok’s popularity endures. According to the latest big data analysis of ‘drama actor brand reputation’ in June, Byun Woo Seok secured the top position.

Using a brand reputation algorithm, the Korea Corporate Reputation Research Institute analysed 50 actors’ brand big data from dramas that aired between May 11 and June 11.

This analysis considered consumer participation, media coverage, communication, and community indices. June’s data, which totalled 67,895,282, showed a 5.99% increase compared to May’s total.

Factoring data

The drama actor brand reputation assessment involved several indices: participation, media, communication, and community.

The brand reputation index was calculated by extracting big data, analyzing consumer behaviour, and classifying it into participation, communication, media, community, and social values, with assigned weights.

Despite the end of the tvN drama ‘Lovely Runner’, Byun Woo Seok remains at the forefront, while Kim Hye Yoon has climbed to third place, reflecting sustained popularity.

Brand reputation

Byun Woo Seok’s brand, which reached the number one spot, scored a participation index of 2,962,927, a media index of 2,277,471, a communication index of 3,356,559, and a community index of 3,802,496, culminating in a brand reputation index of 12,399,453.

Byun Woo Seok is a South Korean actor and model who became famous for his leading role in the 2024 drama Lovely Runner. He began his career in modelling in 2010 and transitioned to acting in 2016 with a role in “Dear My Friends.”

He built his career with cameo roles in popular dramas such as “Weightlifting Fairy Kim Bok-joo” in 2016 and “Moon Lovers: Scarlet Heart Ryeo”.

He received recognition for his supporting role in “Flower Crew: Joseon Marriage Agency” (2019) and landed his first lead role in “Record of Youth” (2020).

Byun Woo Seok achieved widespread fame for his starring role as Ryu Sun-jae in “Lovely Runner” (2024). Born on October 31, 1991, he remains a prominent figure in the entertainment industry.